Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Voices
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE KRAKEN

Kraken drop road tilt vs Columbus 6-2, lose fourth straight

Jan 9, 2025, 7:03 PM | Updated: 7:04 pm

Seattle Kraken lose to Columbus Blue Jackets...

Philipp Grubauer of the Seattle Kraken attempts to block a shot during a 2025 game. (Jason Mowry/Getty Images)

(Jason Mowry/Getty Images)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Denton Mateychuk and Luca Del Bel Belluz, both recent callups from the AHL, each had a goal and an assist to help lift the Columbus Blue Jackets over the Seattle Kraken 6-2 on Thursday night.

Columbus Blue Jackets 6, Seattle Kraken 2: Box Score

Zach Werenski also added a goal and an assist, extending his home point streak to 16 games, as the Blue Jackets won their third straight.

Sean Kuraly, Kent Johnson and Kirill Marchenko also scored. James van Riemsdyk contributed two assists, and Elvis Merzlikins made 29 saves for Columbus. Mateychuk’s goal was the first of his NHL career.

Eeli Tolvanen scored twice for Seattle, which has lost four straight. Philipp Grubauer stopped 14 shots before being replaced late in the second period by Joey Daccord, who saved all four shots he faced in his first game action since suffering an upper-body injury on Dec. 22 against the Colorado Avalanche.

YouTube video

Takeaways

Seattle: The Kraken dominated shots and puck possession early and were competitive through the first 20 minutes. They were overwhelmed in the second period and started their five-game road trip with a loss.

Columbus: After a slow start, the Blue Jackets found their rhythm and dominated the final two periods. Contributions from recent Cleveland callups helped them secure their 14th home win this season.

Key moment

The Blue Jackets were tied after one period but erupted in the second, scoring four unanswered goals in 12:16. The surge broke the game open and forced Grubauer from the net.

Key stat

Del Bel Belluz has played in only two NHL games and scored in both. His first goal came on April 16 against Carolina.

Up next

Both teams are on the road Saturday, when the Kraken visit Buffalo and the Blue Jackets visit St. Louis.

Seattle Kraken lose 2 key players to injured reserve

Seattle Kraken

Seattle Kraken lose to Columbus Blue Jackets...

The Associated Press

Kraken drop road tilt vs Columbus 6-2, lose fourth straight

Eeli Tolvanen scored twice, but it wasn't nearly enough as the struggling Seattle Kraken's slide continued against the Blue Jackets.

2 hours ago

Seattle Kraken Matty Beniers...

Daimon Eklund

Kraken fall to Devils 3-2, suffer third straight loss

New Jersey's scored the deciding goal in the third period to have the Seattle Kraken their eighth loss in the past 10 games.

3 days ago

Seattle Kraken Joey Daccord Yanni Gourde...

Brent Stecker

Seattle Kraken lose 2 key players to injured reserve

The Seattle Kraken already faced an uphill battle based on where they sit in the NHL standings, and the hill they need to climb just got steeper.

4 days ago

Seattle Kraken...

Mark Moschetti

Rough start dooms Kraken in 4-2 loss to Oilers

Edmonton scored the first three goals, including two in the first 5 1/2 minutes, and the Seattle Kraken couldn't catch up.

5 days ago

Seattle Kraken lose to Vancouver Canucks...

The Associated Press

Kraken fall short of another comeback vs Canucks in 4-3 shootout

The Seattle Kraken forced overtime with a late surge against the Canucks again, but couldn't pull off the win

7 days ago

Seattle Kraken Utah Hockey Club...

Shane Lantz

Seattle Kraken score 3 in third period to beat Utah 5-2

Jaden Schwartz broke a 2-2 tie with 12:38 remaining, and the Seattle Kraken won 5-2 in a fight-filled first meeting with the Utah Hockey Club.

10 days ago

Kraken drop road tilt vs Columbus 6-2, lose fourth straight