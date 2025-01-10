Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Voices
Seattle Sports

UW HUSKIES

UW Huskies fans, here’s your NFL playoff team to root for

Jan 10, 2025, 12:03 PM

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Jalen McMillan Devin Culp TD 2024 former UW Huskies...

Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Jalen McMillan (left) celebrates a TD with former UW Huskies teammate Devin Culp in 2024. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

(Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Cameron Van Til's Profile Picture

BY CAMERON VAN TIL


Seattle Sports

The UW Huskies’ football season ended with a nail-biting Sun Bowl loss on New Year’s Eve.

But for Dawgs fans still looking for their Husky fix, there’s an NFL playoff team they can bandwagon.

How UW Huskies, WSU Cougars fared in rookie NFL seasons

The NFC South champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a whopping six former Huskies on their 53-man roster: rookie wide receiver Jalen McMillan, Pro Bowl nose tackle Vita Vea, tight end Cade Otton, outside linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, defensive lineman Greg Gaines and rookie tight end Devin Culp. Five of the six former UW players were drafted by the Bucs, creating a Montlake-to-Tampa pipeline of sorts.

The cast of former Husky stars will be on display this Sunday night when the Buccaneers (10-7) host the No. 6 seed Washington Commanders (12-5) in an NFC wild-card playoff game. Tampa Bay is one of the league’s hottest teams, having won six of its past seven games to capture the NFC South crown.

Here’s a look at the six Tampa Bay Huskies.

WR Jalen McMillan

McMillan, a rookie third-round draft pick, has exploded onto the scene over the past month.

McMillan racked up 316 receiving yards and a league-high seven touchdown catches over the final five weeks of the season – two more than any other player in the NFL over that span. During that stretch, he recorded at least 50 yards and a touchdown in all five games. Among the highlights was his go-ahead 32-yard TD catch in the fourth quarter of this past Sunday’s NFC South-clinching win over the New Orleans Saints.

With his red-hot closing stretch, McMillan finished with 37 receptions for 461 yards and eight TDs in 13 games. He tied for 13th in the league in touchdown catches and had the second-most TD grabs among all rookies. And he did so despite missing four games with a hamstring injury. McMillan’s breakout has been vital for the Bucs, who needed a No. 2 wideout behind Mike Evans with Chris Godwin sidelined since Week 7 with an ankle injury.

McMillan’s best season at UW came in 2022, when he totaled 1,098 yards receiving and a team-high nine touchdown catches. He battled through injuries for most of 2023, but still mustered 559 yards receiving and five TD catches during the Huskies’ run to the national championship game. He came up big in the 2023 Pac-12 championship game, recording nine catches for a season-high 131 yards a victory over archrival Oregon.

NT Vita Vea

Vea, the No. 12 overall pick by Tampa Bay in 2018, has had yet another highly productive season with the Bucs. The 6-foot-4, 347-pound nose tackle garnered his second career Pro Bowl nod this season, producing career highs of seven sacks and 10 tackles for loss. He also ranked 15th out of 132 interior defenders in Pro Football Focus grading.

Vea totaled 9.5 sacks and 16 tackles for loss over his three seasons at UW. He was the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year in 2017.

TE Cade Otton

Otton, a 2022 fourth-round pick by Tampa Bay, is enjoying the most productive season of his three-year NFL career. The Tumwater native is the team’s second-leading receiver, with 59 catches for 600 yards and four touchdowns in 14 games. In Week 7, he had a career-high 100 receiving yards against the Baltimore Ravens.

Otton missed the final three regular-season games with a knee injury, but was listed a full participant in practice on Thursday.

Otton totaled 1,026 receiving yards and nine TDs over four seasons at UW.

OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka

Tryon-Shoyinka, the No. 32 overall pick in the 2021 draft, has recorded two sacks, three tackles for loss, two pass breakups and a forced fumble in 15 games this season.

The Renton native had eight sacks and 13 tackles for loss at UW in 2019.

DL Greg Gaines

Gaines has one sack and two tackles for loss this season as a rotational piece along Tampa Bay’s defensive front. The 6-foot-1, 312-pound defensive lineman has played the past two seasons with the Bucs after spending his first four seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, who drafted him with a 2019 fourth-round pick.

Gaines, who has a Washington “W” tattooed on his right arm, recorded 8.5 sacks and 21 tackles for loss over four seasons with the Huskies.

TE Devin Culp

Culp, a rookie seventh-round draft pick, has worked his way into the Bucs’ tight end rotation over the past two weeks. The Spokane native has five catches for 88 yards over the past two games, with four of his five receptions going for first downs.

As UW’s No. 2 tight end last year behind Jack Westover, Culp totaled 208 receiving yards and two TD catches during the Huskies’ run to the national title game.

More on UW Huskies football

• Report: UW Huskies land transfer portal’s top-ranked cornerback
• The 29 new UW Huskies recruits and transfers enrolling this month
• Huard: The big selling point Jedd Fisch has for UW Huskies recruits
• UW Huskies officially hire Ryan Walters as defensive coordinator
UW Huskies Football Survey: Fan thoughts on Fisch, state of CFB

UW Huskies

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Jalen McMillan Devin Culp TD 2024 former UW Huskies...

Cameron Van Til

UW Huskies fans, here’s your NFL playoff team to root for

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a whopping six former UW Huskies on their team, led by key contributors Jalen McMillan, Vita Vea and Cade Otton.

5 seconds ago

UW Huskies Great Osabor...

Dana Garuder

UW Huskies overwhelmed by No. 16 Michigan State 88-54

The UW Huskies didn't make a field goal for the first 10 minutes and trailed 42-13 by the half in a blowout loss to the Spartans.

16 hours ago

Former UW Huskies QB Michael Penix Jr....

Zac Hereth

How UW Huskies, WSU Cougars fared in rookie NFL seasons

Checking in with all of the UW Huskies and WSU Cougars players who were selected during the 2024 NFL Draft.

2 days ago

UW Huskies transfer Tacario Davis Arizona 2023...

Cameron Van Til

Report: UW Huskies land transfer portal’s top-ranked cornerback

Jedd Fisch and the UW Huskies made a big splash in the transfer portal by landing standout Arizona cornerback Tacario Davis, per a report.

3 days ago

UW Huskies football transfer Johntay Cook II Texas...

Christian Caple

The 29 new UW Huskies recruits and transfers enrolling this month

UW Huskies insider Christian Caple of On Montlake breaks down the 29 combined transfer and recruit additions to the football program in January.

3 days ago

UW Huskies Illinois men's basketball...

The Associated Press

Jakucionis’ layup helps No. 22 Illinois squeak by UW Huskies

Kasparas Jakucionis made a tiebreaking layup with 32 seconds left, and No. 22 Illinois survived a furious comeback bid by the UW Huskies to squeak out an 81-77 victory Sunday

5 days ago

UW Huskies fans, here’s your NFL playoff team to root for