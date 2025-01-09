SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Ben Gregg scored 23 points and Khalif Battle added 20 to lead the No. 18 Gonzaga Bulldogs to their fourth straight win, 93-80 over San Diego on Wednesday night.

Gonzaga Bulldogs 92, San Diego Toreros 80: Box Score

Graham Ike had a career-high 19 rebounds to go with 15 points for Gonzaga (13-4, 4-0 West Coast Conference). Ryan Nembhard added 11 points and as many assists, finishing with just two turnovers.

Kjay Bradley Jr. had 21 points to lead the Toreros (4-13, 1-3), who lost their third straight.

Gonzaga played without Michael Ajayi and Jun Seok Yeo, who were out with illness. Ajayi scored a season-high 15 points in his last game against Loyola Marymount.

Takeaways

Gonzaga: The Zags continue to roll through conference play. Even without Ajayi, coach Mark Few’s squad looked composed offensively and as fast-paced as ever, scoring 20 points in transition. Gonzaga outrebounded the Toreros 48-31.

San Diego: The Toreros are off to a rocky 1-3 start in conference after placing fifth in the WCC last season, the program’s highest placement since 2014-15. Freshman forward Kean Webb, making his first start, fouled out.

Key Moment

Nembhard’s steal-and-score capped a six-point Gonzaga spurt that took just 44 seconds, putting them up double digits over the Toreros late in the first half.

Key Stat

The Zags were aggressive offensively, earning them 33 trips to the free-throw line. Ike and Battle were the biggest benefactors, going a combined 19 of 22 from the line. Gonzaga also scored 36 points in the paint.

Up Next

Gonzaga hosts state rival Washington State on Saturday night.

San Diego returns home to face Saint Mary’s on Saturday night.

