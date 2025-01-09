Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Voices
Seattle Sports

GONZAGA

Five reach double figures as No. 16 Gonzaga beats San Diego 93-80

Jan 8, 2025, 8:54 PM

Gonzaga Bulldogs...

Graham Ike of the Gonzaga Bulldogs drives to the hoop during a 2025 game. (Robert Johnson/Getty Images)

(Robert Johnson/Getty Images)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Ben Gregg scored 23 points and Khalif Battle added 20 to lead the No. 18 Gonzaga Bulldogs to their fourth straight win, 93-80 over San Diego on Wednesday night.

Gonzaga Bulldogs 92, San Diego Toreros 80: Box Score

Graham Ike had a career-high 19 rebounds to go with 15 points for Gonzaga (13-4, 4-0 West Coast Conference). Ryan Nembhard added 11 points and as many assists, finishing with just two turnovers.

Kjay Bradley Jr. had 21 points to lead the Toreros (4-13, 1-3), who lost their third straight.

Gonzaga played without Michael Ajayi and Jun Seok Yeo, who were out with illness. Ajayi scored a season-high 15 points in his last game against Loyola Marymount.

Takeaways

Gonzaga: The Zags continue to roll through conference play. Even without Ajayi, coach Mark Few’s squad looked composed offensively and as fast-paced as ever, scoring 20 points in transition. Gonzaga outrebounded the Toreros 48-31.

San Diego: The Toreros are off to a rocky 1-3 start in conference after placing fifth in the WCC last season, the program’s highest placement since 2014-15. Freshman forward Kean Webb, making his first start, fouled out.

Key Moment

Nembhard’s steal-and-score capped a six-point Gonzaga spurt that took just 44 seconds, putting them up double digits over the Toreros late in the first half.

Key Stat

The Zags were aggressive offensively, earning them 33 trips to the free-throw line. Ike and Battle were the biggest benefactors, going a combined 19 of 22 from the line. Gonzaga also scored 36 points in the paint.

Up Next

Gonzaga hosts state rival Washington State on Saturday night.

San Diego returns home to face Saint Mary’s on Saturday night.

AP Top 25: Where Gonzaga Bulldogs sit after opening WCC play

Gonzaga

Gonzaga Bulldogs...

The Associated Press

Five reach double figures as No. 16 Gonzaga beats San Diego 93-80

Ben Gregg scored 23 points and Khalif Battle added 20 as the Gonzaga Bulldogs won their fourth straight game.

4 seconds ago

Gonzaga Bulldogs Zags Ryan Nembhard...

SeattleSports.com Staff

AP Top 25: Where Gonzaga sits after opening WCC play

The Gonzaga Bulldogs opened West Coast Conference play last week, and the early results helped them inch just a little up in the latest Associated Press men's basketball poll.

2 days ago

Gonzaga Bulldogs Khalif Battle...

The Associated Press

Ike, Battle lift No. 18 Gonzaga past Loyola Marymount 96-68

Graham Ike and Khalif Battle combined for 53 points, and the Gonzaga Bulldogs rolled to West Coast Conference win over the Lions.

4 days ago

Ryan Nembhard Gonzaga Bulldogs...

The Associated Press

No. 19 Gonzaga Bulldogs fly by Portland Pilots 81-50

Nolan Hickman's 13 points led a balanced attack as the Gonzaga Bulldogs rolled to a West Coast Conference victory.

6 days ago

Gonzaga Zags Bulldogs Khalif Battle...

The Associated Press

Battle, Huff help No. 19 Zags hold on to beat Pepperdine 89-82

Khalif Battle scored 21 points, Braden Huff added 19 points on 9-of-10 shooting and No. 19 Gonzaga beat Pepperdine 89-82 in the WCC opener for both teams.

9 days ago

Gonzaga Zags Bulldogs Graham Ike Michael Ajayi UCLA...

SeattleSports.com Staff

AP Top 25: Gonzaga has big drop after another close loss

The Gonzaga Bulldogs lost yet another close game to a ranked opponent on Saturday, resulting in a big drop for the third time this season in the Associated Press' weekly men's basketball top 25 poll.

9 days ago

Five reach double figures as No. 16 Gonzaga beats San Diego 93-80