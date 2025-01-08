Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Voices
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

NFC West Check-In: 49ers fire defensive coordinator after one season

Jan 8, 2025, 3:20 PM

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen 2024...

Former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen speaks to the media in June 2024. (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

(Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY JOSH DUBOW


The Associated Press

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers fired defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen after just one disappointing season, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the move hadn’t been announced.

The Niners are making significant changes to their coaching staff after going 6-11 this season, missing playoffs and finishing last in the NFC West. Special teams coordinator Brian Schneider also was fired on Tuesday, the person said on condition of anonymity because that hadn’t been announced either.

This is the third straight offseason that San Francisco will change defensive coordinators, starting when DeMeco Ryans left following the 2022 season to take over as head coach for Houston.

Steve Wilks was hired last season and helped San Francisco reach the Super Bowl but was fired anyway, with coach Kyle Shanahan saying his scheme wasn’t a good fit with the Niners’ players.

Shanahan then promoted Sorensen into the role after he had spent the previous two seasons working mostly with the secondary and running the team’s weekly meetings focused on creating and avoiding turnovers.

Sorensen wasn’t able to get the defense back to the level it reached under Ryans. San Francisco ranked 29th in the league in scoring defense, allowing 25.6 points per game, and was tied for the seventh fewest takeaways with 17. The Niners had just two takeaways over the final nine games and ended the season allowing at least 40 points in back-to-back games for the first time since 2015.

Injuries played a role in the struggles with key players like Nick Bosa, Javon Hargrave, Dre Greenlaw and Talanoa Hufanga all missing time.

Seattle Sports staff made minor additions to this post.

Salk: What will decide if Geno Smith returns with Seahawks in ’25

 

Seattle Seahawks

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen 2024...

Josh Dubow

NFC West Check-In: 49ers fire defensive coordinator after one season

The San Francisco 49ers reportedly fired defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen after his unit finished 29th in scoring defense.

2 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Kenneth Walker III TD celebration 2024...

Zac Hereth

How should Seahawks approach RBs in 2025?

After the seasons Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet had in 2024, the Seattle Seahawks have interesting choices to make in the backfield.

2 hours ago

Oregon Ducks Josh Conerly Jr. 2024...

Cameron Van Til

ESPN’s Miller names potential draft targets at guard for Seahawks

ESPN's Matt Miller discusses the outlook for guards in this year's draft class and who could be options for the Seattle Seahawks.

5 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks standings Geno Smith...

Mike Salk

Salk: What will decide if Geno Smith returns with Seahawks in ’25

If Geno Smith isn't back as Seattle Seahawks QB in 2025, Mike Salks says there will be four major contributing factors.

16 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Pete Carroll...

Brent Stecker

Pete Carroll reportedly interviewing for an NFL head coach job

A year after the Seattle Seahawks moved on from former head coach Pete Carroll, he's reportedly in the mix for an NFL opening.

24 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Kenneth Walker III tackled Buffalo Bills 2024...

Cameron Van Til

An NFL insider’s view on Seahawks OC change and what’s next

The Athletic's Ted Nguyen detailed what he saw from Ryan Grubb's lone season as the Seattle Seahawks' offensive coordinator.

1 day ago

NFC West Check-In: 49ers fire defensive coordinator after one season