The Seattle Seahawks have an opportunity to go a different direction with their offense now that they’re looking for a new offensive coordinator.

Michael Bumpus has an idea of where the Seahawks should look for that new direction.

Seahawks OC Search: Brock’s two surprising names to watch

The Seahawks Radio Network analyst and former WSU and NFL wide receiver said there’s another NFC team that has a similar makeup on offense that the Seahawks should take a page from.

“I’m looking at offenses in the NFL and looking at personnel,” Bumpus said Tuesday during the Four Down Territory segment of Bump and Stacy, “and if they were to add maybe one piece to this offensive line, I’m looking at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and that’s what I think this team could be.”

The Buccaneers won the NFC South with a 10-7 record this season, and their offense was a big reason they made it into the playoffs. Tampa Bay was third in the NFL with 399.5 yards of total offense per game and 250.4 passing yards per game, and fourth with 149.2 rushing yards per game and 29.5 points per game.

By comparison, Seattle also went 10-7 but missed out on the playoffs after finishing 14th in total offense (332.2 per game), eighth in passing (236.5), 28th in rushing (95.7) and 18th in scoring (22.1).

The offensive personnel between the two teams have a lot in common, though, as Bumpus explained. Like Seattle’s Geno Smith, Tampa Bay has a “second-chance” quarterback in Baker Mayfield. The Buccaneers have a 1-2 combination at running back in Bucky Irving and Rachaad White, while the Seahawks have Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet. Like Seattle’s DK Metcalf, the Bucs have a big wide receiver leading the way in Mike Evans. And finally, Tampa Bay has a reliable pass-catching tight end in Tumwater native and former UW Huskies standout Cade Otton, while AJ Barner opened eyes in the passing game as a rookie tight end for the Hawks.

“I look at the style at which they play – they get under center, they do play-action, you have a 1-2 combo (at running back) over there,” Bumpus said of the Buccaneers. “I’m looking at Baker Mayfield’s charts and where he likes to throw the football, intermediate to long – the style just fits.

“… With this current roster, if (the Seahawks) could run what the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are running over there, I think personnel they’re close – Tampa does have like the No. 8 ranked offensive line per PFF – but I think it’s comparable. I think it’s something they should look at.”

