Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Voices
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE KRAKEN

Kraken fall to Devils 3-2, suffer third straight loss

Jan 6, 2025, 10:16 PM | Updated: 10:17 pm

Seattle Kraken Matty Beniers...

Jesper Bratt of the New Jersey Devils defends Matty Beniers of the Seattle Kraken during a 2025 game. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY DAIMON EKLUND


The Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Ondrej Palat scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Seattle Kraken 3-2 on Monday night.

New Jersey Devils 3, Seattle Kraken 2: Box Score

Dawson Mercer had a goal and an assist, and Paul Cotter also scored to help New Jersey snap a four-game losing streak. Jacob Markstrom had 21 saves.

Adam Larsson and Shane Wright scored for Seattle, and Philipp Grubauer stopped 26 shots. The Kraken have lost three straight (0-2-1) and eight of 10 (2-7-1).

Wright tied the score 2-2 with a power-play goal at 1:24 of the third period, and Palat put New Jersey back ahead just 37 seconds later.

Mercer opened the scoring at 7:56 of the first, picking up a rebound near the right side of the goal and putting it past Grubauer for his 10th goal.

Larsson tied it with 4:13 to go in the opening period, Cotter scored his 10th with 25 seconds left int he second to give New Jersey it’s second lead of the night.

Takeaways

Devils: After dropping the first four games of a six-game road trip, New Jersey avoided its first five-game losing streak since February 2022.

Kraken: Grubauer has started the last five games for the Kraken as Joey Daccord was placed on the IR with an upper body injury Sunday, retroactive to Dec. 22. Grubauer is 2-2-1 in the stretch and 5-11-1 this season.

Key moment

Markstrom made a pair of big saves late in the first period. With about 2 1/2 minutes left, he stopped Oliver Bjorkstrand’s 3-on-2 chance, and then with a minute to go he stuffed a breakaway from Andre Burakovsky.

Key stat

New Jersey is now 20-0-1 this season when leading after the second period.

Up Next

Devils visit the New York Rangers on Thursday, while the Kraken play at Columbus.

Seattle Kraken lose 2 key players to injured reserve

Seattle Kraken

Seattle Kraken Matty Beniers...

Daimon Eklund

Kraken fall to Devils 3-2, suffer third straight loss

New Jersey's scored the deciding goal in the third period to have the Seattle Kraken their eighth loss in the past 10 games.

2 hours ago

Seattle Kraken Joey Daccord Yanni Gourde...

Brent Stecker

Seattle Kraken lose 2 key players to injured reserve

The Seattle Kraken already faced an uphill battle based on where they sit in the NHL standings, and the hill they need to climb just got steeper.

1 day ago

Seattle Kraken...

Mark Moschetti

Rough start dooms Kraken in 4-2 loss to Oilers

Edmonton scored the first three goals, including two in the first 5 1/2 minutes, and the Seattle Kraken couldn't catch up.

2 days ago

Seattle Kraken lose to Vancouver Canucks...

The Associated Press

Kraken fall short of another comeback vs Canucks in 4-3 shootout

The Seattle Kraken forced overtime with a late surge against the Canucks again, but couldn't pull off the win

4 days ago

Seattle Kraken Utah Hockey Club...

Shane Lantz

Seattle Kraken score 3 in third period to beat Utah 5-2

Jaden Schwartz broke a 2-2 tie with 12:38 remaining, and the Seattle Kraken won 5-2 in a fight-filled first meeting with the Utah Hockey Club.

7 days ago

Seattle Kraken Vince Dunn...

The Associated Press

Dunn’s goal in OT caps wild Kraken comeback vs Canucks

The Seattle Kraken overcame a three-goal deficit in the third period and beat the Vancouver Canucks 5-4 in overtime.

9 days ago

Kraken fall to Devils 3-2, suffer third straight loss