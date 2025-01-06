Close
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seattle Seahawks sign 11 players to reserve/future contracts

Jan 6, 2025, 3:38 PM | Updated: 3:45 pm

Seattle Seahawks Ty Okada...

Seattle Seahawks safety Ty Okada during a 2024 preseason game. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

(Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

Brent Stecker's Profile Picture

BY BRENT STECKER


Editor, Seattle Sports

A day after the Seattle Seahawks’ 2024 season came to a close, the team announced the signings of 11 players from their practice squad to reserve/future contracts.

Seahawks’ Macdonald explains why OC Ryan Grubb was let go

Headlining the list are three players who made on-field contributions for the Seahawks during the regular season: safety Ty Okada, defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna, and linebacker Jamie Sheriff.

Also on the list is linebacker Tyreke Smith, a fifth-round NFL Draft pick by Seattle in 2022 out of Ohio State who returned to the franchise this year after spending time with the Arizona Cardinals in 2023.

The 25-year-old Okada is a 5-foot-11, 193-pound Montana State product who appeared in four games this season, seeing 33 snaps on defense and 23 snaps on special teams. He also played in five games for the Seahawks in 2023 exclusively on special teams.

Sheriff appeared in two games total in 2024 – one each with the Seahawks and Carolina Panthers.

Bohanna appeared in one game this season for Seattle. He has played in 34 career games since 2021 with four separate teams.

Reserve/future contracts allow teams to retain players not on a 53-man roster during the offseason.

Here is the full list of the Seahawks’ reserve/future signings announced on Monday:

• DT Quinton Bohanna
• CB Ryan Cooper
• LB Michael Dowell
• CB Tyler Hall
• C Mike Novitsky
• DE Kenneth Odumegwu
• S Ty Okada
• WR Cornell Powell
• LB Jamie Sheriff
• LB Tyreke Smith
• CB Damarion Williams

