FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott won the Walter Payton Award as the Football Championship Subdivision offensive player of the year Saturday night, two days before the top-ranked Bobcats face North Dakota State in the title game.

Called Touchdown Tommy, the speedy Mellott edged North Dakota State quarterback Cam Miller and Southern Utah running back Targhee Lambson in voting announced at the FCS Awards Banquet.

The first Montana State winner of the award, Mellott had 147 points, receiving 16 first-place votes. Miller followed with 131 with 14 first-place votes and Lambson had 115 with five first-place votes.

“Very humbling moment,” Mellott said. “I’m very, very honored.”

Mellott has led Big Sky champion Montana State to a 15-0 record. The senior from Butte, Montana, topped The Associated Press FCS All-America team and was the Walter Camp FCS Player of the Year. He leads the division in passing efficiency and points responsible for.

“It’s a surreal moment for sure,” Mellott said. “Three years ago I was on the sideline after being injured in the national championship game, and I was talking on the mic to the quarterback coach at the time, Coach (Taylor) Housewright, and he said, `If you don’t become the Walter Payton Award winner, we failed you.’ So, I think it’s just a testament to what we’ve done as a program.”

Montana State and North Dakota State are set to meet Monday night at Toyota Stadium. Bobcats coach Brent Vigen received the Eddie Robinson Award as the coach of the year.

Central Arkansas defensive end David Walker won the Buck Buchanan Award as the top defensive player.

