Seattle Seahawks rookie defensive tackle Byron Murphy II is active for Sunday afternoon’s season finale against the Los Angeles Rams.

Seahawks place two on IR, make additions for season finale

Murphy had been listed as questionable with a back injury after being limited in practice on Friday and sitting out Thursday. The No. 16 overall draft pick missed three games earlier this season with a hamstring injury, but returned in Week 7 and his played his usual amount of snaps every game since.

Murphy has 0.5 sacks, 36 tackles, two tackles for loss and a quarterback hit in 13 games this season.

Seattle’s inactives are third-string quarterback Jaren Hall, linebacker Patrick O’Connell, wide receiver Cody White, wide receiver John Rhys Plumlee, nose tackle Brandon Pili, tight end Tyler Mabry and defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna.

Hall will serve as the emergency third quarterback behind veteran starter Geno Smith and backup Sam Howell. Smith was listed as limited in Friday’s practice with a biceps injury on his throwing arm, but didn’t carry an injury status designation.

Right tackle Abraham Lucas (abdomen) and cornerback Josh Jobe (knee) were both ruled out on Friday and then placed on injured reserve Saturday.

Jaren Hall with serve as the 3rd Quarterback; Today’s @Seahawks inactives: pic.twitter.com/mQanTjIO0n — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) January 5, 2025

More on the Seattle Seahawks

• Report: Seahawks, Ernest Jones IV ‘amicably’ pause contract talks

• Big Ray: Why it was a ‘discovery mode’ season for Seahawks

• What was the Seattle Seahawks’ biggest mistake in 2024?

• How should Seattle Seahawks’ 2024 season be categorized?

• Four big offseason questions for Seattle Seahawks

Follow @CameronVanTil