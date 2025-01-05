Close
WSU Cougars top San Francisco 91-82 behind LeJuan Watts’ double-double

Jan 4, 2025, 7:11 PM

Head coach David Riley of the WSU Cougars reacts during a college basketball game. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — LeJuan Watts finished with a career-high 24 points and 12 rebounds to lead the WSU Cougars to a 91-82 victory over San Francisco on Saturday night.

WSU Cougars 91, San Francisco Dons 82: Box Score

Watts, a sophomore, also had five assists on the way to his sixth double-double of the season for the Cougars (13-3, 3-0 West Coast Conference), who have won four in a row. Ethan Price added 20 points, five rebounds, four steals, and three blocks. Dane Erikstrup had 18 points and nine rebounds. Nate Calmese scored 18 before fouling out. Freshman Tomas Thrastarson added 10 points and five rebounds in his second career start.

Malik Thomas led the way for the Dons (13-4, 3-1) with 34 points and three steals before fouling out. Junjie Wang added 13 points and Carlton Linguard finished with 10 points and seven rebounds. Robby Beasley scored 10 off the bench.

Washington State jumped out to an 11-0 lead. San Francisco battled back behind 27 points from Thomas to take a 49-48 lead into intermission.

Price made three free throws with 8:17 left to play to give WSU a 69-66 lead and the Cougars pulled away from there.

Washington State will host Pacific on Thursday. San Francisco returns home to play Portland on Thursday.

More on the WSU Cougars

WSU AD discusses new football coach, transfer portal and more
Cougars get stability at QB for 2025 after all
• Insider’s view on new WSU coach Jimmy Rogers
• Bump: How WSU Cougars should sell football program to recruit

WSU Cougars top San Francisco 91-82 behind LeJuan Watts’ double-double

LeJuan Watts scored a career-high 24 points and added 12 rebounds, Ethan Price added 20 points and the WSU Cougars secured a WCC victory.

2 hours ago

WSU Cougars general Martin Stadium...

Zac Hereth

Jimmy Rogers’ WSU coaching staff is taking shape

The new WSU Cougars coach has reportedly settled on his offensive and defensive coordinators. The Cougs also landed a transfer from SDSU.

4 hours ago

WSU Cougars QB Zevi Eckhaus TD Syracuse Holiday Bowl 2024...

Cameron Van Til

WSU Cougars AD discusses new football coach, transfer portal and more

WSU Cougars AD Anne McCoy discusses a roller-coaster past few weeks and how the school is navigating challenging times in college sports.

9 hours ago

WSU Cougars Zevi Eckhaus QB...

Brent Stecker

WSU Cougars get stability at QB for 2025 after all

It appears things are starting to settle down for the WSU Cougars less than a week after hiring Jimmy Rogers as their new head football coach – at least at the quarterback position.

2 days ago

WSU Cougars hire Jimmy Rogers...

Brent Stecker

Insider’s view on who new WSU coach Jimmy Rogers is

Here are three things we learned about new WSU Cougars football coach Jimmy Rogers from broadcaster Scotty Kwas, who covered him at South Dakota State.

3 days ago

WSU Cougars Nate Calmese...

The Associated Press

Calmese propels WSU Cougars past Loyola Marymount 73-59

Nate Calmese had 20 points, freshman Tomas Thrastarson scored a season-high 17 in his first start and the WSU Cougars beat Loyola Marymount 73-59.

5 days ago

