The Seattle Seahawks placed right tackle Abraham Lucas and cornerback Josh Jobe on injured reserve amid several moves ahead of their season finale against the Los Angeles Rams.

Lucas (abdomen) and Jobe (knee) had already been ruled out for Sunday’s game.

The Seahawks signed cornerback Artie Burns and defensive tackle Brandon Pili off the practice squad to fill out their 53-man roster. They also elevated defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna and tight end Tyler Mabry off the practice squad.

Lucas started the season on IR while recovering from offseason knee surgery. He made his return in Week 11 and started the past seven games at right tackle. The former WSU Cougars standout has played just 13 games over the past two seasons. With Lucas out, head coach Mike Macdonald on Friday said rookie Michael Jerrell and Stone Forsythe would be next in line at right tackle. Jerrell made two starters and Forsythe five at right tackle earlier this season.

Jobe emerged as the No. 3 cornerback midseason after being elevated off the practice squad for the Seahawks’ Week 7 game against Atlanta. The third-year cornerback has 37 tackles, seven passes defended and one interception in 10 games this season. Burns provides depth at cornerback with Jobe ruled out. The eighth-year veteran has appeared in three games this season with a majority of his snaps coming on special teams.

Pili will not play and was added to the injury report as ruled out with an illness, according to Seahawks.com. But Bohanna gives Seattle another body on the interior of the defensive line if rookie Byron Murphy II is unavailable. Murphy is questionable for Sunday’s game with a back injury. Bohanna, a fourth-year pro, logged seven snaps in his lone appearance this season.

Mabry, a longtime member of the Seahawks’ practice squad, is being elevated for the third time this season. He provides depth at tight end after Seattle placed fourth-string tight end Brady Russell on IR Thursday with a foot injury.

