The Seattle Seahawks and linebacker Ernest Jones IV have “amicably paused discussions” regarding a contract extension, according to a report Saturday morning from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

“While the sides could pick it back up at any time and he would love to return, Jones appears set to hit the (free agent) market,” Rapoport wrote on social media.

Seattle Seahawks should extend Ernest Jones IV, but there’s one concern

Jones, a midseason trade acquisition who has played a major role in Seattle’s defensive turnaround, is in the final year of his rookie contract. He’s set to become a free agent when the new league year begins in March.

During a press conference earlier this week, Jones indicated that both sides would like to get a deal done to keep the 25-year-old linebacker in Seattle.

“Everything is going that way,” Jones said on Wednesday. “Coaches like me. I love it here. I would love to be here. As far as (an) extension or free agency, I’m just letting my agent handle it, letting the organization handle it, and hopefully we get something done so I can be around.”

The #Seahawks and standout LB Ernest Jones IV, who were engaged in extension talks, have amicably paused discussions, per agents @agentturner1 and @Agentbutler1. While the sides could pick it back up at any time and he would love to return, Jones appears set to hit the FA market. pic.twitter.com/2w3IppafJU — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 4, 2025

The Seahawks acquired Jones in an Oct. 23 trade that sent season-opening starting linebacker Jerome Baker and a 2025 fourth-round draft pick to the Tennessee Titans. It was part of a whirlwind stretch for Jones, who played his first three seasons for the Los Angeles Rams before being traded to Tennessee on Aug. 27.

Jones made an immediate impact in Seattle, taking over as the team’s defensive signal caller and helping key a dramatic midseason turnaround.

Prior to Week 9, the Seahawks’ defense ranked near the bottom of the league with 24.4 points and 148.4 rushing yards allowed per game. Since then, the unit has been among the league’s best, holding opponents to just 18.5 points and 97.8 rushing yards per game.

Since Week 9, Jones ranks 17th out of 84 linebackers in Pro Football Focus‘ run defense grading and is tied for fourth among linebackers with 18 runs stops.

When asked back in November, safety Julian Love immediately pointed to Jones as the biggest reason for Seattle’s massive improvement on run defense.

“I think number 13 is what’s working,” Love said, referring to Jones’ jersey number. “That dude’s a stud. We all really appreciate having him and he’s just such a good leader. He’s very steady, he communicates clearly, and above all, he’s a dog. He has a see-ball, get-ball mentality. When you have that, guys are playing off him.”

Earlier this season, Macdonald called Jones a “force multiplier” for the way he elevates those around him. Macdonald reiterated his praise for Jones earlier this week.

“We love him,” Macdonald said on Monday. “He’s a great player and there’s a poise to how he operates, which I respect. I think the guy loves football. Those are the guys that do really well here. He would do great in a lot of organizations, probably every organization, but I think he’s a great fit here. We love him, and I think he loves it here too. It’s been great so far.”

More on the Seattle Seahawks

• Four big offseason questions for Seattle Seahawks

• How should Seattle Seahawks’ 2024 season be categorized?

• Huard on Big Cat’s Pro Bowl snub: ‘What planet are we on?’

• Bump: A position Seattle Seahawks need to address in 2025 NFL Draft

• How Week 18 can affect Seattle Seahawks’ 2025 draft picks

Follow @CameronVanTil