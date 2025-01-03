Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Voices
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seahawks Injury Report: Two starters ruled out for season finale

Jan 3, 2025, 1:33 PM

Seattle Seahawks Abe Lucas Rams 2023...

Abraham Lucas of the Seattle Seahawks looks on against the Rams in 2023. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Zac Hereth's Profile Picture

BY ZAC HERETH


Seattle Sports

The Seattle Seahawks will be without at least two starters for their final game of the season.

How should Seattle Seahawks’ 2024 season be categorized?

The Seahawks on Friday ruled out right tackle Abraham Lucas (abdomen) and cornerback Josh Jobe (knee) for Sunday’s season finale against the Los Angeles Rams. Seattle also listed rookie defensive tackle Byron Murphy II as questionable with a back injury.

Lucas is missing his first action since returning from offseason knee surgery in Week 11. The former WSU Cougars standout appeared in seven games this season after making six appearances in 2023. With Lucas out, head coach Mike Macdonald told reporters Friday that Michael Jerrell and Stone Forsythe are the next guys up. Jerrell made two starts this season when Lucas was out, and the two split time at the position during Lucas’ first two game back from injury. Forsythe also started five games this season before Lucas’ return.

Jobe is set to miss his first game since emerging as the team’s No. 3 cornerback midseason. In 10 games, Jobe has 37 tackles, seven passes defended and one interception. Fourth-year pro Tre Brown, who started the year as the team’s No. 3 corner, figures to be in line to fill in for Jobe.

Murphy, the team’s first-round pick, missed two games earlier this year with a hamstring injury. In 13 games, he has 36 tackles, two tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks.

Rams injury report

The Rams ruled out starting left tackle Rob Havenstein with a shoulder injury.

Los Angeles is also resting quarterback Matthew Stafford, running back Kyren Williams, wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua, guard Kevin Dotson and tackle Alaric Jackson on Sunday as it prepares for the playoffs.

Jimmy Garoppolo is set to be the starting quarterback in place of Stafford.

More on the Seattle Seahawks

Four big offseason questions for the Seattle Seahawks
• How Week 18 can affect Seattle Seahawks’ 2025 draft picks
Which Seattle Seahawks made the Pro Bowl? Only one – but that could change
• Bump: Two mid-round QBs the Seahawks could eye in draft
• Daniel Jeremiah: Why Seattle Seahawks can fix O-line this offseason

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks 2025 NFL Draft...

Zac Hereth

Bump: A position Seahawks need to address in 2025 NFL Draft

With the regular season coming to a close this weekend, the Seattle Seahawks’ attention is set to shift towards the offseason in the coming days. How Week 18 can affect the Seattle Seahawks’ 2025 draft picks The Seahawks will have plenty of big decisions to make as they prepare for the second year of the […]

42 minutes ago

Seattle Seahawks Abe Lucas Rams 2023...

Zac Hereth

Seahawks Injury Report: Two starters ruled out for season finale

The Seattle Seahawks also listed a defensive starter as questionable as they prepare to face the NFC West champion Los Angeles Rams.

2 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Mike Macdonald Arizona Cardinals 2024 game...

Cameron Van Til

How should Seahawks’ 2024 season be categorized?

Was the Seattle Seahawks' first season under Mike Macdonald a success despite missing the playoffs? Stacy Rost and Michael Bumpus discuss.

3 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Tyler Lockett touchdown Los Angeles Rams 2024...

Greg Beacham

Seahawks stay motivated for season finale vs playoff-bound Rams

Despite being eliminated from playoff contention, the Seattle Seahawks are focused on closing the season "the right way" against the Rams.

5 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Ryan Grubb and Geno Smith...

Zac Hereth

Four big offseason questions for the Seahawks

A look at the decisions that will loom large for the Seattle Seahawks as they prepare for their second season under Mike Macdonald.

7 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Byron Murphy II...

Brent Stecker

Seattle Seahawks Injury Report: DNP list has some big names

The Seattle Seahawks' second injury report of their final week of the season is a little more worrisome than the first was.

1 day ago

Seahawks Injury Report: Two starters ruled out for season finale