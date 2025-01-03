The Seattle Seahawks will be without at least two starters for their final game of the season.

The Seahawks on Friday ruled out right tackle Abraham Lucas (abdomen) and cornerback Josh Jobe (knee) for Sunday’s season finale against the Los Angeles Rams. Seattle also listed rookie defensive tackle Byron Murphy II as questionable with a back injury.

Lucas is missing his first action since returning from offseason knee surgery in Week 11. The former WSU Cougars standout appeared in seven games this season after making six appearances in 2023. With Lucas out, head coach Mike Macdonald told reporters Friday that Michael Jerrell and Stone Forsythe are the next guys up. Jerrell made two starts this season when Lucas was out, and the two split time at the position during Lucas’ first two game back from injury. Forsythe also started five games this season before Lucas’ return.

Jobe is set to miss his first game since emerging as the team’s No. 3 cornerback midseason. In 10 games, Jobe has 37 tackles, seven passes defended and one interception. Fourth-year pro Tre Brown, who started the year as the team’s No. 3 corner, figures to be in line to fill in for Jobe.

Murphy, the team’s first-round pick, missed two games earlier this year with a hamstring injury. In 13 games, he has 36 tackles, two tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks.

Rams injury report

The Rams ruled out starting left tackle Rob Havenstein with a shoulder injury.

Los Angeles is also resting quarterback Matthew Stafford, running back Kyren Williams, wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua, guard Kevin Dotson and tackle Alaric Jackson on Sunday as it prepares for the playoffs.

Jimmy Garoppolo is set to be the starting quarterback in place of Stafford.

