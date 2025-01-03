Close
Win VIP tickets to the Front Row Card Show at the Greater Tacoma Convention Center!

Jan 3, 2025, 1:28 PM | Updated: 1:29 pm

Seattle Sports has your chance to win two VIP tickets to the Seattle Front Row Card Show! Featuring 200 tables of cards, comics, and collectibles the Front Row Card Show will be held January 18th – 19th at the Greater Tacoma Convention Center.

This is a show for collectors of sports cards (baseball, football, basketball, hockey, soccer, racing, boxing, UFC), trading card games (Pokemon, Magic The Gathering, Yu-Gi-Oh, MetaZoo), comic books (Marvel, DC Comics, indie), Star Wars, original artwork, action figures, Funko Pops, toys, video games, movie posters, sports memorabilia, autographs and other collectibles.

 

Enter below starting Monday January 6th – Sunday January 12th, 2025 . If you want to guarantee your attendance you can buy tickets early for a discount here:

