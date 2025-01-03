SEATTLE (AP) — Great Osobor scored 20 points and grabbed 14 rebounds on Thursday night, freshman Zoom Diallo scored a season-high 18 as the UW Huskies beat Maryland 75-69 for the Huskies’ first Big Ten Conference win.

DJ Davis made 6 of 6 from the free-throw line — including a pair with about 10 seconds left that made it 74-69 — and added 15 points for Washington (10-4, 1-2).

First-year Huskies coach Danny Sprinkle earned his first signature win with the program, knocking off a Maryland squad that finished just outside the most recent AP Top 25. The Terrapins had 133 points, most among unranked teams and just six fewer than No. 25 Baylor.

Diallo drove to left block, spun back into the lane and dropped a pass to Osobor for a layup and-1 that gave the Huskies a 70-65 lead with 1:04 to play in the first-ever meeting between the two programs.

Julian Reese led Maryland (11-3, 1-2) with 22 points. Ja’Kobi Gillespie, a 6-foot-1 transfer from Belmont, and consensus five-star freshman Derik Queen combined to score five points on 1-of-13 shooting with no rebounds, eight fouls and five turnovers.

Washington controlled the tempo, playing at a deliberate pace that limited the high-octane offense of the Terrapins. Maryland, which went in averaging 87.2 points per game (No. 12 nationally), was held below 74 points for the first time this season.

Maryland travels to face No. 9 Oregon on Sunday. Washington hosts 22nd-ranked Illinois on Sunday.

