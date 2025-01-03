Close
No. 19 Gonzaga Bulldogs fly by Portland Pilots 81-50

Jan 2, 2025, 8:58 PM

Ryan Nembhard Gonzaga Bulldogs...

Ryan Nembhard of the Gonzaga Bulldogs drives to the hoop during a college basketball game. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Nolan Hickman had 13 points and the No. 19 Gonzaga Bulldogs cruised to an 81-50 victory over Portland on Thursday night.

Gonzaga Bulldogs 81, Portland Pilots 50: Box Score

Ryan Nembhard added 10 points and nine assists for the Bulldogs (11-4, 2-0 West Coast Conference). Dusty Stromer scored 12, Braden Huff had 10 points and Michael Ajayi pulled down 15 rebounds.

Redshirt freshman Vincent Delano was the only player in double figures for the Pilots (5-11, 0-3) with 12 points. Delano shot 6 for 16 from the field and Portland was held to 33.3% overall.

Ben Gregg had four of Gonzaga’s 10 steals.

Takeaways

Gonzaga: After shooting 2 for 15 from 3-point range in their conference opener against Pepperdine, the Zags went 11 of 24 (45.8%) in this one.

Portland: The Pilots have been outrebounded by double digits in all three league games.

Key moment

After giving up the opening score, Gonzaga went on a 20-0 run. Huff and Nembhard had six points apiece during the spurt.

Key stat

Coming into the game, Gonzaga had held opponents to 28% from behind the 3-point line. Portland went 1 for 14 in the first half and finished 4 of 25 (16%).

Up next

Portland returns home to face Saint Mary’s on Saturday.

Gonzaga visits Loyola Marymount on Saturday.

