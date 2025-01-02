Seattle Seahawks Injury Report: DNP list has some big names
Jan 2, 2025, 3:51 PM
(Rio Giancarlo/Getty Images)
The Seattle Seahawks’ second injury report of their final week of the season is a little more worrisome than the first was.
How Week 18 can affect the Seahawks’ 2025 draft picks
The list of players who did not participate in Thursday’s practice is up to seven, two more than it featured on Wednesday.
In particular, rookie defensive tackle Byron Murphy II sitting out with a back injury stands out this time. Murphy was limited in Wednesday’s practice.
Defensive tackle Roy Robertson-Harris, a midseason trade addition, was another addition to the DNP list due to illness.
Third-year offensive tackle Abraham Lucas once again sat out Thursday due to both knee and abdomen concerns, as did cornerback Josh Jobe, who is dealing with a knee injury, and tight end Brady Russell, who has a lingering foot injury.
The Seahawks will go on the road for a 1:25 p.m. Sunday game with the NFC West champion Los Angeles Rams. Here are the full Thursday injury reports for both teams.
Seattle Seahawks
• Did not participate
T Abraham Lucas, abdomen/knee
TE Brady Russell, foot
CB Josh Jobe, knee
DE Leonard Williams, foot/non-injury related-rest
DT Byron Murphy II, back
NT Johnathan Hankins, NIR-rest
DT Roy Robertson-Harris, illness
• Limited
T Stone Forsythe, back
• Full
NT Jarran Reed, NIR-rest
G Laken Tomlinson, ankle
LB Ernest Jones IV, knee
WR Tyler Lockett, NIR-rest
Los Angeles Rams
• Did not participate
OL Rob Havenstein, shoulder
WR Tutu Atwell, NIR-personal
• Limited
WR Jordan Whittington, ankle
• Full
None listed.
More on the Seattle Seahawks
• Seahawks should extend Ernest Jones IV, but there’s one concern
• Which Seahawks made the Pro Bowl? Only one – but that could change
• Bump: Two mid-round QBs the Seahawks could eye in draft
• Guess who? Jimmy Garoppolo to make Rams debut against Seahawks
• Bump: Three O-linemen Seattle Seahawks can target in free agency