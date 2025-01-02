Seattle Seahawks Injury Report: DNP list has some big names

The Seattle Seahawks’ second injury report of their final week of the season is a little more worrisome than the first was.

The list of players who did not participate in Thursday’s practice is up to seven, two more than it featured on Wednesday.

In particular, rookie defensive tackle Byron Murphy II sitting out with a back injury stands out this time. Murphy was limited in Wednesday’s practice.

Defensive tackle Roy Robertson-Harris, a midseason trade addition, was another addition to the DNP list due to illness.

Third-year offensive tackle Abraham Lucas once again sat out Thursday due to both knee and abdomen concerns, as did cornerback Josh Jobe, who is dealing with a knee injury, and tight end Brady Russell, who has a lingering foot injury.

The Seahawks will go on the road for a 1:25 p.m. Sunday game with the NFC West champion Los Angeles Rams. Here are the full Thursday injury reports for both teams.

Seattle Seahawks

• Did not participate

T Abraham Lucas, abdomen/knee

TE Brady Russell, foot

CB Josh Jobe, knee

DE Leonard Williams, foot/non-injury related-rest

DT Byron Murphy II, back

NT Johnathan Hankins, NIR-rest

DT Roy Robertson-Harris, illness

• Limited

T Stone Forsythe, back

• Full

NT Jarran Reed, NIR-rest

G Laken Tomlinson, ankle

LB Ernest Jones IV, knee

WR Tyler Lockett, NIR-rest

• Did not participate

OL Rob Havenstein, shoulder

WR Tutu Atwell, NIR-personal

• Limited

WR Jordan Whittington, ankle

• Full

None listed.

