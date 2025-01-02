Close
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seattle Seahawks Injury Report: DNP list has some big names

Jan 2, 2025, 3:51 PM

Seattle Seahawks Byron Murphy II...

Seattle Seahawks DT Byron Murphy II in action during a 2024 preseason game. (Rio Giancarlo/Getty Images)

(Rio Giancarlo/Getty Images)

Brent Stecker's Profile Picture

BY BRENT STECKER


Editor, Seattle Sports

The Seattle Seahawks’ second injury report of their final week of the season is a little more worrisome than the first was.

How Week 18 can affect the Seahawks’ 2025 draft picks

The list of players who did not participate in Thursday’s practice is up to seven, two more than it featured on Wednesday.

In particular, rookie defensive tackle Byron Murphy II sitting out with a back injury stands out this time. Murphy was limited in Wednesday’s practice.

Defensive tackle Roy Robertson-Harris, a midseason trade addition, was another addition to the DNP list due to illness.

Third-year offensive tackle Abraham Lucas once again sat out Thursday due to both knee and abdomen concerns, as did cornerback Josh Jobe, who is dealing with a knee injury, and tight end Brady Russell, who has a lingering foot injury.

The Seahawks will go on the road for a 1:25 p.m. Sunday game with the NFC West champion Los Angeles Rams. Here are the full Thursday injury reports for both teams.

Seattle Seahawks

Did not participate

T Abraham Lucas, abdomen/knee
TE Brady Russell, foot
CB Josh Jobe, knee
DE Leonard Williams, foot/non-injury related-rest
DT Byron Murphy II, back
NT Johnathan Hankins, NIR-rest
DT Roy Robertson-Harris, illness

Limited

T Stone Forsythe, back

Full

NT Jarran Reed, NIR-rest
G Laken Tomlinson, ankle
LB Ernest Jones IV, knee
WR Tyler Lockett, NIR-rest

Los Angeles Rams

Did not participate

OL Rob Havenstein, shoulder
WR Tutu Atwell, NIR-personal

Limited

WR Jordan Whittington, ankle

Full

None listed.

