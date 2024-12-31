Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Voices
Seattle Sports

WSU

Calmese propels WSU Cougars past Loyola Marymount 73-59

Dec 30, 2024, 9:33 PM

WSU Cougars Nate Calmese...

Nate Calmese of the WSU Cougars after a basket against UW on Dec. 18, 2024. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Nate Calmese had 20 points, freshman Tomas Thrastarson scored a season-high 17 in his first start and the WSU Cougars beat Loyola Marymount 73-59 at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena on Monday night.

WSU Cougars 73, Loyola Marymount 59: Box score

Calmese made 9 of 17 shots and both of his free throws for the Cougars (12-3, 2-0 West Coast Conference).

Thrastarson buried 6 of 8 shots — 4 of 5 from 3-point range — and grabbed six rebounds. Dane Erikstrup hit three 3-pointers and scored 14. LeJuan Watts had a game-high 11 rebounds to go with eight points and eight assists.

Caleb Stone-Carrawell scored 20 and added four steals to lead the Lions (8-6, 0-2). Myron Amey Jr. had 13 points and Jan Vide scored 10.

Thrastarson, who had 27 points through the first 14 games for Washington State, scored 11 in the first half to help the Cougars take a 36-34 lead into intermission.

Watts scored the first four points, Calmese scored the next four and KD Okafor capped a 10-0 run with a dunk to give Washington State a 46-37 advantage with 13:31 left and the Cougars led the rest of the way.

Washington State will host San Francisco on Saturday. Loyola Marymount returns home to play Oregon State.

Now the WSU Cougars’ other QB is entering the transfer portal

WSU

WSU Cougars Nate Calmese...

The Associated Press

Calmese propels WSU Cougars past Loyola Marymount 73-59

Nate Calmese had 20 points, freshman Tomas Thrastarson scored a season-high 17 in his first start and the WSU Cougars beat Loyola Marymount 73-59.

4 seconds ago

WSU Cougars Zevi Eckhaus Holiday Bowl...

Brent Stecker

Now the WSU Cougars’ other QB is entering the transfer portal

Just three days after Zevi Eckhaus led the WSU Cougars' offense in the Holiday Bowl, the senior quarterback said on Monday that he will enter the transfer portal.

9 hours ago

WSU Cougars Jimmy Rogers coach...

Brent Stecker

Brock Huard reacts to WSU Cougars and UW Huskies’ coaching additions

The WSU Cougars have a new head coach in Jimmy Rogers, while UW Huskies coach Jedd Fisch has been adding to his staff. Brock Huard weighs in.

11 hours ago

WSU Cougars Mark Gronowski transfer portal South Dakota State...

Brent Stecker

New WSU Cougars coach’s star QB to enter transfer portal

A day after the WSU Cougars named Jimmy Rogers their new head football coach, his star quarterback at South Dakota State is set to enter the transfer portal.

1 day ago

WSU Cougars Nate Calmese...

The Associated Press

Price’s 22 lead WSU Cougars past Portland 89-73

Nate Calmese added 18 points and Lejuan Watts had 14 as the WSU Cougars won for the fifth time in their past six games.

2 days ago

WSU Cougars hire Jimmy Rogers...

Zac Hereth

WSU Cougars hire Jimmy Rogers as next head football coach

The WSU Cougars and South Dakota State's Jimmy Roberts have agreed in principle to a five-year contract, the school announced Saturday.

2 days ago

Calmese propels WSU Cougars past Loyola Marymount 73-59