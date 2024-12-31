Calmese propels WSU Cougars past Loyola Marymount 73-59

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Nate Calmese had 20 points, freshman Tomas Thrastarson scored a season-high 17 in his first start and the WSU Cougars beat Loyola Marymount 73-59 at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena on Monday night.

Calmese made 9 of 17 shots and both of his free throws for the Cougars (12-3, 2-0 West Coast Conference).

Nate Calmese with the magic touch off the glass. The Arizona kid is into double figures for the 13th time in 15 games and the Cougs have their largest lead of the night.#GoCougs | 📺ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/dFPLGzC8sm — Washington State Men's Basketball (@WSUCougarsMBB) December 31, 2024

Thrastarson buried 6 of 8 shots — 4 of 5 from 3-point range — and grabbed six rebounds. Dane Erikstrup hit three 3-pointers and scored 14. LeJuan Watts had a game-high 11 rebounds to go with eight points and eight assists.

Caleb Stone-Carrawell scored 20 and added four steals to lead the Lions (8-6, 0-2). Myron Amey Jr. had 13 points and Jan Vide scored 10.

Thrastarson, who had 27 points through the first 14 games for Washington State, scored 11 in the first half to help the Cougars take a 36-34 lead into intermission.

Watts scored the first four points, Calmese scored the next four and KD Okafor capped a 10-0 run with a dunk to give Washington State a 46-37 advantage with 13:31 left and the Cougars led the rest of the way.

Ethan Price with emphasis and the foul! Thanks for the find, PG!#GoCougs | 📺ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/J4p0hS1ODb — Washington State Men's Basketball (@WSUCougarsMBB) December 31, 2024

Washington State will host San Francisco on Saturday. Loyola Marymount returns home to play Oregon State.

