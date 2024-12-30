Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Voices
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Day and time for Seattle Seahawks’ finale vs Rams announced

Dec 29, 2024, 9:32 PM

Seattle Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba...

Seattle Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba stiffarms the Rams' Quentin Lake in a 2024 game. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Brent Stecker's Profile Picture

BY BRENT STECKER


Editor, Seattle Sports

The day and time for Seattle Seahawks’ Week 18 meeting with the Rams is finally set, although it unfortunately doesn’t come with a chance for the Hawks to sneak into the playoffs.

Seahawks officially eliminated from postseason contention

After the conclusion of Sunday’s slate of NFL games, the league announced that Seattle’s trip to Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium will kick off at 1:25 p.m. next Sunday, Jan. 5.

The game previously had no announced day or time and had the potential to be played next Saturday or in a primetime slot, especially when it remained possible that it could be a de facto NFC West championship game. Any hope of that ended Sunday night when Washington’s overtime win over the Atlanta Falcons officially eliminated the Seahawks from postseason contention.

The Rams (10-6) have clinched the division after winning nine of their last 11 games, while Seattle (9-7) will have to settle for just a winning season in their first year after moving on from Pete Carroll and hiring Mike Macdonald as head coach.

If the Seahawks beat Los Angeles next Sunday, they would become the first team since the NFL instituted a 17-game schedule in 2021 to finish a season with a 10-7 record and miss the playoffs, according to Seattle Sports’ Cameron Van Til.

The radio broadcast of next Sunday’s Seahawks-Rams game will be carried, as always, on Seattle Sports 710 AM, KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM, and the Seattle Sports, KIRO Newsradio and official Seahawks apps. Coverage will begin at 10 a.m. with the pregame show.

The TV broadcast of the game will air on FOX.

More on the Seattle Seahawks

After trio of injuries, Seahawks’ Nwosu back in sack column
Does Seahawks DL Leonard Williams have a case for DPOY?
‘Like a torpedo’: Seahawks CB Devon Witherspoon continues to wow
Bump: What Charbonnet, McIntosh add to Seahawks’ run game
Seattle Seahawks players put in good word for former coach Pete Carroll

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba...

Brent Stecker

Day and time for Seattle Seahawks’ finale vs Rams announced

The day and time for Seattle Seahawks' Week 18 meeting with the Rams is finally set, although it unfortunately doesn't come with a chance for the Hawks to sneak into the playoffs.

1 hour ago

Seattle Seahawks Mike Macdonald...

Brent Stecker

Seahawks officially eliminated from postseason contention

A winning record in the Seattle Seahawks' first season under head coach Mike Macdonald won't be enough to make the playoffs.

2 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Uchenna Nwosu sack Chicago Bears Caleb Williams 2024...

Cameron Van Til

After trio of injuries, Seahawks’ Nwosu back in sack column

After battling three injuries over the past two years, Seattle Seahawks edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu got his first sack in nearly 15 months.

1 day ago

Seattle Seahawks DL Leonard Williams...

Zac Hereth

Does Seahawks DL Leonard Williams have a case for DPOY?

Brock and Salk discuss whether or not the Seattle Seahawks' veteran defensive lineman has a case for league's top defensive award.

2 days ago

Seattle Seahawks Devon Witherspoon celebration Chicago Bears 2024...

Cameron Van Til

‘Like a torpedo’: Seahawks CB Devon Witherspoon continues to wow

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon once again showcased his electric talent with several spectacular plays against the Bears.

2 days ago

Seattle Seahawks defenders celebrate...

The Associated Press

Seahawks’ defense dominates in low-scoring win over Bears

The AP assesses what's working, what needs helps and more after the Seattle Seahawks' 6-3 win over the Bears.

2 days ago

Day and time for Seattle Seahawks’ finale vs Rams announced