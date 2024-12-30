Day and time for Seattle Seahawks’ finale vs Rams announced

The day and time for Seattle Seahawks’ Week 18 meeting with the Rams is finally set, although it unfortunately doesn’t come with a chance for the Hawks to sneak into the playoffs.

Seahawks officially eliminated from postseason contention

After the conclusion of Sunday’s slate of NFL games, the league announced that Seattle’s trip to Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium will kick off at 1:25 p.m. next Sunday, Jan. 5.

The game previously had no announced day or time and had the potential to be played next Saturday or in a primetime slot, especially when it remained possible that it could be a de facto NFC West championship game. Any hope of that ended Sunday night when Washington’s overtime win over the Atlanta Falcons officially eliminated the Seahawks from postseason contention.

The Rams (10-6) have clinched the division after winning nine of their last 11 games, while Seattle (9-7) will have to settle for just a winning season in their first year after moving on from Pete Carroll and hiring Mike Macdonald as head coach.

If the Seahawks beat Los Angeles next Sunday, they would become the first team since the NFL instituted a 17-game schedule in 2021 to finish a season with a 10-7 record and miss the playoffs, according to Seattle Sports’ Cameron Van Til.

The radio broadcast of next Sunday’s Seahawks-Rams game will be carried, as always, on Seattle Sports 710 AM, KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM, and the Seattle Sports, KIRO Newsradio and official Seahawks apps. Coverage will begin at 10 a.m. with the pregame show.

The TV broadcast of the game will air on FOX.

