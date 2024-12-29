Close
Price’s 22 lead WSU Cougars past Portland 89-73

Dec 28, 2024, 8:03 PM

WSU Cougars Nate Calmese...

Nate Calmese of the WSU Cougars reacts during a 2024 game. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Ethan Price’s 22 points helped the WSU Cougars defeat the Portland Pilots 89-73 on Saturday night.

WSU Cougars 87, Portland Pilots 73: Box Score

Price also contributed seven rebounds and five assists for the Cougars (11-3, 1-0 West Coast Conference). Nate Calmese added 18 points while going 8 of 14 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) with seven rebounds and five assists. LeJuan Watts shot 4 of 8 from the field, including 3 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

Max Mackinnon finished with 22 points for the Pilots (5-9, 0-1). Portland also got 17 points, six rebounds, four assists and three blocks from Austin Rapp. Mikah Ballew also put up nine points.

Washington State took the lead with 18:02 remaining in the first half and never looked back. Price led their team in scoring with 14 points in the first half to help put them up 51-30 at the break. Washington State extended its lead to 68-40 during the second half, fueled by a 15-0 scoring run. Watts scored a team-high 11 points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

