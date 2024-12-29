Close
SEATTLE KRAKEN

Dunn’s goal in OT caps wild Kraken comeback vs Canucks

Dec 28, 2024, 4:24 PM

Vince Dunn (right) of the Seattle Kraken celebrates with Philipp Grubauer after scoring winning goal during a 2024 game. (Rich Lam/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Vince Dunn scored his second goal of the game 2:15 into overtime and the Seattle Kraken overcame a three-goal, third-period deficit to beat the Vancouver Canucks 5-4 on Saturday.

Seattle Kraken 5, Vancouver Canucks 4: Box Score

Jaden Schwartz also scored twice, tying it at 4 with 49 seconds left and goalie Philipp Grubauer off for an extra attacker.

Matty Beniers also scored to help the Kraken end a five-game losing streak. Grubauer made 25 saves.

Brock Boeser scored twice for Vancouver. Conor Garland had his first goal in 13 games, and Jake DeBrusk celebrated his 500th NHL game with his team-leading 16th goal. Thatcher Demko stopped 16 shots.

Vancouver defenseman Quinn Hughes and center Elias Pettersson missed the game with undisclosed injuries.

Takeaways

Kraken: Seattle’s power play was 0 for 3 and has scored three times in 17 attempts in the last six games.

Canucks: Vancouver is 1-2-2 in last five games. With Hughes out, Carson Soucy and Tyler Myers logged over 22 minutes of ice time each.

Key moment

With their goaltender pulled, the Kraken scored goals 1:22 apart to force overtime.

Key stat

Boeser has five goals in his last three games.

Up next

The Kraken host Utah on Monday. The Canucks are at Calgary on Tuesday night.

