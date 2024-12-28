Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Voices
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE MARINERS

Ex-Mariner Teoscar Hernández re-signs with champion Dodgers

Dec 28, 2024, 10:38 AM

Former Seattle Mariners OF Teoscar Hernández...

Teoscar Hernández of the Los Angeles Dodgers bats during the 2024 Home Run Derby. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

(Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY STEPHEN HAWKINS


The Associated Press

Teoscar Hernández is headed back to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

AL West Check-In: Texas trades 1B, adds slugger in free agency

The free agent outfielder has agreed with the reigning World Series champions on a $66 million, three-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press late Friday night.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal was pending a successful physical.

After initially looking for a three-year contract that never materialized in free agency last offseason, Hernández and his representatives turned their focus to getting the best short-term deal from the best team interested. That led to a $23.5 million, one-year deal with the Dodgers, where he joined a loaded lineup that included Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman.

Hernández wanted to play deep into October, and did, becoming a a World Series champion during an All-Star season when he was the Home Run Derby champion and won his third career Silver Slugger, which got him a $1 million bonus.

The Dominican outfielder had a huge impact as the Dodgers won their second World Series title in five seasons. He hit .272 with a career-high 33 homers and 99 RBIs in 154 regular-season games.

Hernández had made it clear he wanted to stay in Los Angeles, saying that was his priority. He got emotional when thanking fans during the World Series celebration at Dodger Stadium after the club’s championship parade.

“I play this game to win,” he told the fans that day. “And the Dodgers gave me the opportunity to come here so I could help this organization, this team, these people, this city, win a championship. You guys made this dream come true. Thank you for making me a world champion.”

Now they will get to try to do it again, with Hernández likely switching from left field to right field, his best defensive position. There are plans for Betts to move back into the infield next season.

Hernández turned 32 during the playoffs, when he hit .250 with three homers and 12 RBIs in 16 postseason games. He struggled during the six-game National League Championship Series against the New York Mets, going 2 for 21 with one RBI. That was after he hit .333 with seven RBIs in a five-game Division Series against San Diego, and before hitting .350 in the World Series against the Yankees — including a two-run double in the fifth inning of Game 5 for a 5-all tie before the Dodgers clinched the title with a 7-6 victory.

Hernández has a .263 career batting average with 192 homers, 572 RBIs and 65 outfield assists for Toronto (2016-22), Seattle (2023) and the Dodgers. His first All-Star season came with the Blue Jays in 2021, when he hit 32 homers while setting career highs with his .296 average and 116 RBIs.

His 2024 deal with Los Angeles included $8.5 million in deferred money that will be paid over 10 equal installments each July 1 from 2030-39.

Examining what Teoscar Hernández said about T-Mobile Park

Seattle Mariners

Former Seattle Mariners OF Teoscar Hernández...

Stephen Hawkins

Ex-Mariner Teoscar Hernández re-signs with champion Dodgers

Slugging outfielder Teoscar Hernández and the Los Angeles Dodgers agreed on a three-year, $66 million contract.

2 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Cal Raleigh...

Brent Stecker

There’s one way Mariners’ Cal Raleigh sets himself apart as a hitter

There are a number of great things Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh can do, but there's one related to his switch-hitting worth knowing about.

4 days ago

Texas trade Nathaniel Lowe Rangers AL West...

The Associated Press

AL West Check-In: Texas trades 1B, adds slugger in free agency

A day after the Texas Rangers sent Nathaniel Lowe to the Nationals in a trade for a reliever, they and free agent DH Joc Pederson have agreed on a contract.

5 days ago

Cam Booser trade Seattle Fife Red Sox White Sox Boston Chicago...

The Associated Press

Seattle native, Fife alum Booser traded from one Sox to the other

Cam Booser, a Seattle-area native who made his MLB debut in 2024 seven years after initially retiring from baseball, was traded Saturday.

6 days ago

Cleveland Guardians Josh Naylor 2024...

David Brandt

Two more potential Mariners first-base targets off the board

Arizona acquired All-Star Josh Naylor in a trade with Cleveland, which then signed one-time Seattle Mariners first baseman Carlos Santana.

7 days ago

Seattle Mariners OF Rickey Henderson...

Josh Dubow

Stolen base king, former M’s OF Rickey Henderson dies at 65

Rickey Henderson, baseball's all-time leader in steals who helped the Seattle Mariners reach the ALCS in 2000, died Friday.

7 days ago

Ex-Mariner Teoscar Hernández re-signs with champion Dodgers