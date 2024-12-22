Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Voices
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE MARINERS

Seattle native, Fife alum Booser traded from one Sox to the other

Dec 22, 2024, 2:55 PM

Cam Booser trade Seattle Fife Red Sox White Sox Boston Chicago...

Cam Booser of the Boston Red Sox pitches against the Detroit Tigers on May 30, 2024. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

(Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox bolstered their bullpen Saturday, acquiring reliever Cam Booser from the Boston Red Sox in exchange for minor league pitcher Yhoiker Fajardo.

Seattle native Matthew Boyd thankful for chance with Cubs

Booser, who was born in Seattle and is a product of Fife High School, went 2-3 with a 3.38 ERA, one save and 43 strikeouts in 43 relief appearances with the Red Sox in his first season in the majors. The 32-year-old left-hander received the Tony Conigliaro Award last season for overcoming alcohol abuse, injuries and a bicycling accident.

The award named for the former Boston outfielder honors a player who overcame adversity “through the attributes of spirit, determination, and courage that were trademarks of Tony C.”

Booser retired from professional baseball in 2017 at the age of 25 and spent four years working as a carpenter before making a comeback, as detailed in this story by the official MILB website. He spent 2021 with the Chicago Dogs of the independent American Association of Professional Baseball league, was signed in 2022 to a minor league contract by the Arizona Diamondbacks, and signed with Boston for 2023.

He made his major-league debut on April 19 at Pittsburgh at age 31 years and 351 days, becoming the oldest Red Sox player to debut since Tommy Fine in 1947.

Booser was also the recipient of the Red Sox organization’s Lou Gorman Award, given annually to a minor league player who has demonstrated dedication and perseverance in overcoming obstacles while working his way to the big league club.

Fajardo, 18, originally was signed by the White Sox as an international free agent in February. He went 1-4 with a 3.91 ERA and 64 strikeouts over 13 starts with the Dominican Summer League White Sox last season. The right-hander issued only eight walks and allowed two home runs.

To make room on their 40-man roster, the White Sox designated outfielder Corey Julks for assignment. Julks, 28, batted .214 with three home runs and 14 RBIs over 66 games with the White Sox last season.

Seattle Sports staff made additions to this post.

Stolen base king, former M’s OF Rickey Henderson dies at 65

Seattle Mariners

Cam Booser trade Seattle Fife Red Sox White Sox Boston Chicago...

The Associated Press

Seattle native, Fife alum Booser traded from one Sox to the other

Cam Booser, a Seattle-area native who made his MLB debut in 2024 seven years after initially retiring from baseball, was traded Saturday.

3 hours ago

Cleveland Guardians Josh Naylor 2024...

David Brandt

Two more potential Mariners first-base targets off the board

Arizona acquired All-Star Josh Naylor in a trade with Cleveland, which then signed one-time Seattle Mariners first baseman Carlos Santana.

24 hours ago

Seattle Mariners OF Rickey Henderson...

Josh Dubow

Stolen base king, former M’s OF Rickey Henderson dies at 65

Rickey Henderson, baseball's all-time leader in steals who helped the Seattle Mariners reach the ALCS in 2000, died Friday.

1 day ago

AL West Check-in: Houston Astros Christian Walker Seattle Mariners...

David Brandt

Christian Walker leaves Mariners’ wish list, signs with Astros

The Seattle Mariners were interested in the three-time Gold Glove first baseman, but he's heading to Houston on a three-year deal instead.

2 days ago

Seattle Mariners division rival signs Gio Urshela...

The Associated Press

Mariners’ division rival stays busy with another move

Changes continued around the Seattle Mariners in the AL West as the A's reportedly inked an infielder to a one-year deal.

2 days ago

Seattle Mariners Alex Bregman offseason Astros free agent agency Housto...

Mike Salk

Salk: To be successful this offseason, Mariners’ need to pivot

The Seattle Mariners' "DDT" philosophy is a method that guides the organization, but it's not the right method for this particular offseason.

3 days ago

Seattle native, Fife alum Booser traded from one Sox to the other