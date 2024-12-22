Close
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seahawks Inactives: No surprises for Seattle, but Vikings star is out

Dec 22, 2024, 11:46 AM | Updated: 11:53 am

Seattle Seahawks TE Brady Russell...

Brady Russell of the Seattle Seahawks reacts during a 2024 game. (Rio Giancarlo/Getty Images)

(Rio Giancarlo/Getty Images)

Zac Hereth's Profile Picture

BY ZAC HERETH


Seattle Sports

There are no surprises on the Seattle Seahawks inactives report ahead of Sunday’s clash with the Minnesota Vikings.

The key challenge for Seattle Seahawks’ defense against Vikings

The Seahawks have listed tight end Brady Russell, quarterback Jaren Hall, wide receiver Cody White, offensive tackle Michael Jerrell, linebacker Patrick O’Connell and cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett as inactive.

Russell, the team’s fourth-string tight end, was ruled out on Friday’s injury report with a foot issue. No other players on the active roster carried injury designations into the game.

Hall, a fifth-round pick by the Vikings last season, is available as the team’s emergency third quarterback. Seattle signed him off the practice squad Saturday, which means he is able available as the emergency QB without counting towards the team’s 48-man active roster for the game.

Related: Seahawks sign QB off practice squad, place veteran on IR

The move with Hall came after starting quarterback Geno Smith exited last week’s 30-13 loss to the Green Bay Packers in the third quarter with a knee injury. Smith didn’t return to the game, but he practiced in full this week.

Vikings inactives

The Vikings are set to be without a longtime franchise cornerstone against the Seahawks. Minnesota listed six-time Pro Bowl safety Harrison Smith among its seven inactive players.

Smith was questionable for the game with a foot injury. He has played in all 14 games this season, registering 70 total tackles, nine passes defended, three tackles for loss, two interceptions and one sack.

The Vikings also listed defensive lineman Jalen Redman, cornerback Fabian Moreau, quarterback Brett Rypien, tight end Nick Muse, center Dan Feeney and offensive tackle Walter Rouse as inactive.

The Vikings ruled out Redman (concussion) and Moreau (hip) on Friday’s injury report.

Rypien set the Washington high school record for passing yards during his days as a standout at Spokane’s Shadle Park High School. He is the nephew of former WSU star and Super Bowl-winning QB Mark Rypien.

