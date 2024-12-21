The Seattle Seahawks signed quarterback Jaren Hall from the practice squad Saturday amid a trio of moves before their clash with the Minnesota Vikings.

Seattle also elevated cornerback Artie Burns from the practice squad and placed linebacker Trevis Gipson on injured reserve.

Hall’s addition to the active roster comes after starting quarterback Geno Smith exited last week’s loss against the Packers in the third quarter with a knee injury. However, Smith was a full participant in practice throughout this week and did not carry an designation on Friday’s final injury report for the game.

With Hall now on the active roster, Seattle can make him available as an emergency third quarterback behind Smith and backup Sam Howell without having him count against its 48-man active roster for the game.

Hall was a fifth-round pick by the Vikings last season. He appeared in three games in 2023, completing 13 of 20 passes for 168 yards and one interception.

Burns was waived by the Seahawks on Tuesday but re-signed with the practice squad Wednesday. The veteran cornerback has appeared in one game this season, logging two passes defended and one tackle.

Gipson was ruled out for the game Friday with an ankle injury. The fifth-year pro has appeared in five games but hasn’t played since Week 5.

The Seahawks host the Vikings on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. Pregame show coverage begins at 10 a.m. on KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM and Seattle Sports 710 AM. You can hear the broadcast at this link.

