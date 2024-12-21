Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Voices
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seahawks sign QB off practice squad, place veteran on IR

Dec 21, 2024, 2:02 PM

Seattle Seahawks Jaren Hall...

Jaren Hall passes the ball while playing for the Minnesota Vikings during a 2023 game. (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

(Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Zac Hereth's Profile Picture

BY ZAC HERETH


Seattle Sports

The Seattle Seahawks signed quarterback Jaren Hall from the practice squad Saturday amid a trio of moves before their clash with the Minnesota Vikings.

Seattle Seahawks Injury Report: Details on Smith, Walker and more

Seattle also elevated cornerback Artie Burns from the practice squad and placed linebacker Trevis Gipson on injured reserve.

Hall’s addition to the active roster comes after starting quarterback Geno Smith exited last week’s loss against the Packers in the third quarter with a knee injury. However, Smith was a full participant in practice throughout this week and did not carry an designation on Friday’s final injury report for the game.

With Hall now on the active roster, Seattle can make him available as an emergency third quarterback behind Smith and backup Sam Howell without having him count against its 48-man active roster for the game.

Hall was a fifth-round pick by the Vikings last season. He appeared in three games in 2023, completing 13 of 20 passes for 168 yards and one interception.

Burns was waived by the Seahawks on Tuesday but re-signed with the practice squad Wednesday. The veteran cornerback has appeared in one game this season, logging two passes defended and one tackle.

Gipson was ruled out for the game Friday with an ankle injury. The fifth-year pro has appeared in five games but hasn’t played since Week 5.

The Seahawks host the Vikings on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. Pregame show coverage begins at 10 a.m. on KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM and Seattle Sports 710 AM. You can hear the broadcast at this link.

More Seattle Seahawks coverage

• Stacy Rost’s 3 things to know for Seahawks-Vikings matchup
• Macdonald Preview: Seahawks have another ‘great opportunity’ vs Vikings
• Lefko: One Seattle Seahawks hire was a risk that’s now apparent
• The league has taken notice of Seahawks’ lack of home-field advantage
Insider: What to know for Seahawks’ key clash with Vikings

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks Jaren Hall...

Zac Hereth

Seahawks sign QB off practice squad, place veteran on IR

The Seattle Seahawks also elevated a cornerback from the practice squad amid a trio of moves before playing the Minnesota Vikings.

4 seconds ago

Seattle Seahawks next opponent Minnesota Vikings...

Zac Hereth

Insider: What to know for Seahawks’ key clash with Vikings

Minnesota Vikings beat reporter Alec Lewis from The Athletic shares the inside scoop on the Seattle Seahawks' next opponent.

5 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Geno Smith interception DK Metcalf Green Bay Packers 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Bump: The factors behind Seahawks’ red-zone woes

Michael Bumpus dives into the Seattle Seahawks' red-zone struggles and how they can improve in that area of the field.

20 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Injury Report Geno Smith...

Zac Hereth

Seahawks Injury Report: Details on Smith, Walker and more

The Seattle Seahawks had plenty of good news to share on their final injury report before a key clash with the Minnesota Vikings.

1 day ago

Seattle Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba...

Shane Lantz

Seahawks look to increase playoff odds in clash vs Vikings

The Seattle Seahawks host the 12-2 Minnesota Vikings in a pivotal Week 16 matchup as they look to rebound from a primetime loss to Green Bay.

1 day ago

Seattle Seahawks Leonard Williams Jarran Reed...

Stacy Rost

Stacy Rost’s 3 things to know for Seahawks-Vikings matchup

Stacy Rost breaks down the Seattle Seahawks' matchup for Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings with three things worth keeping in mind.

1 day ago

Seahawks sign QB off practice squad, place veteran on IR