Enter to Win Tickets to EQC Fight Night on January 10th!

It’s a fight night like never before at the EQC Event Center! Seattle Sports has your chance to win four tickets to EQC Fight Night on Saturday, January 10th. 2025!

Two championship belts are up for grabs in co-main event bouts featuring Austin “The Beast” Brooks and Kingsley “The Lion” Ibeh. Plus, national boxing sensation Joel Hernandez, from Renton, Washington, will make his pro debut in a special featured bout. The energy will be intense, and the action will keep you on the edge of your seat. Get your tickets here and experience it all live!

Fighting for the WBC Heavyweight Continental Title

Kingsley “The Lion” Ibeh (14-2-1, 12 KOs) vs. Scott “The Relentless” Alexander (17-6-1, 9 KOs)

Fighting for the WBA Featherweight Continental Title

Austin “The Beast” Brooks (12-0-1, 5 KOs) vs. Rosalindo “The Bull” Morales (10-1-0, 2 KOs)

Friday, January 10, 2025

Doors: 7PM • First Bout: 8PM

EQC Event Center

2920 East R Street, Tacoma, WA 98404