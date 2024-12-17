Close
WSU

Men’s Hoops Preview: WSU, UW meet in first non-conference battle

Dec 17, 2024, 3:07 PM | Updated: 3:07 pm

Great Osobor of the UW Huskies dribbles the ball in a 2024 game. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


Men’s Basketball: WSU Cougars (9-2) at UW Huskies (7-3, 0-2 Big Ten)

When: 8 p.m. Wednesday
TV: FS1

BOTTOM LINE

Washington State plays Washington after Isaiah Watts scored 20 points in the Cougars’ 91-78 win against the Missouri State Bears. It will be the first meeting in the rivalry series since UW left the Pac-12 for the Big Ten, making it a non-conference game.

WSU Cougars lose leading scorer before rivalry game vs UW

The Huskies have gone 5-1 at home. Washington averages 71.5 points while outscoring opponents by 2.9 points per game.

The Cougars have gone 1-0 away from home. Washington State is ninth in the WCC with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by LeJuan Watts averaging 5.5.

Washington is shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 42.4% Washington State allows to opponents. Washington State averages 13.5 more points per game (82.1) than Washington allows (68.6).

TOP PERFORMERS

Great Osobor is scoring 14.1 points per game with 8.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Huskies.

Nate Calmese is averaging 15.5 points, 4.5 assists and 2.1 steals for the Cougars.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

