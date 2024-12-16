Mariners’ trade deadline pickup returns to former team
Dec 15, 2024, 4:33 PM | Updated: 9:37 pm
(Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
TORONTO (AP) — Right-hander Yimi García and the Blue Jays finalized a $15 million, two-year contract on Friday, less than six months after Toronto dealt him to the Seattle Mariners.
AL West Check-In: A’s make another move to bolster pitching staff
García, 34, was traded from the Blue Jays to Seattle on July 26 for outfielder Jonatan Clase and catcher/outfielder Jacob Sharp. He had a 6.00 ERA in nine innings over 10 appearances for the Mariners and spent most of his time with Seattle on the injured list with arm trouble.
He was 3-0 with a 3.46 ERA and five saves overall this year in 39 games and 39 innings.
García is 22-29 with a 3.59 ERA and 26 saves over 10 seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers (2014-19), Miami (2020-21), Houston (2021), Toronto (2022-24) and Seattle. He missed the 2017 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery
Catcher Nick Raposo was designated for assignment to open a roster spot.
Seattle Mariners offseason coverage
• Drayer: Mariners’ needs haven’t changed, but path to fill them is murky
• The Mariners have a new minor league affiliate team
• Morosi dives into idea of Mariners trading Castillo for Boston’s Casas
• There’s smoke around a possible Mariners-Red Sox trade
• Here’s who Seattle Mariners could take at No. 3 overall in 2025 MLB Draft