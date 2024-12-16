TORONTO (AP) — Right-hander Yimi García and the Blue Jays finalized a $15 million, two-year contract on Friday, less than six months after Toronto dealt him to the Seattle Mariners.

García, 34, was traded from the Blue Jays to Seattle on July 26 for outfielder Jonatan Clase and catcher/outfielder Jacob Sharp. He had a 6.00 ERA in nine innings over 10 appearances for the Mariners and spent most of his time with Seattle on the injured list with arm trouble.

He was 3-0 with a 3.46 ERA and five saves overall this year in 39 games and 39 innings.

García is 22-29 with a 3.59 ERA and 26 saves over 10 seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers (2014-19), Miami (2020-21), Houston (2021), Toronto (2022-24) and Seattle. He missed the 2017 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery

Catcher Nick Raposo was designated for assignment to open a roster spot.

