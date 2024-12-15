Close
SEATTLE KRAKEN

Hagel, Guentzel lead Lightning past Kraken 5-1

Dec 14, 2024, 10:39 PM | Updated: 10:40 pm

Jake Guentzel of the Tampa Bay Lightning celebrates after scoring against the Seattle Kraken on Saturday night. (Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

BY ALLYSON BALLARD


The Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Brandon Hagel scored twice, Jake Guentzel had a goal and an assist, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Seattle Kraken 5-1 on Saturday night.

Tampa Bay Lightning 5, Seattle Kraken 1: Box score

Brayden Point had a goal and an assist and Declan Carlie got his first NHL goal for the Lightning, who finished 3-1-0 on a four-game trip. Jonas Johansson finished with 21 saves.

Brandon Montour scored for Seattle, and Philipp Grubauer had 26 saves.

Montour opened the scoring with a slap shot on the power play 4:24 into the first period.

Hagel tied it at 8:16 with a tip past Grubauer, and Point put the Lightning ahead for good with 6:39 remining in the first.

Guentzel extended his goal streak to six straight games, scoring on a power play 4:03 into the third. Point had an asisst for his 15th point in his last five games.

Hagel had an empty-netter with 3:52 go go, and Carlile capped the scoring in the final minute.

Takeaways

Lightning: Tampa Bay has scored eight power-play goals in their last six games.

Kraken: Seattle was hurt by defensive lapses. Jamie Oleksiak turned the puck over, leading to Hagel’s goal, and Matty Beniers failed to clear a rebound before Point scored.

Key moment

Johansson came up big with three saves in quick succession on Eeli Tolvanen 8:41 into the second period, all within 10 feet of the goal line.

Key stat

Tampa Bay did not allow a goal at even strength.

Up Next

Kraken host Ottawa on Tuesday to finish a four-game homestand, and Lightning host Columbus.

