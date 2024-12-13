Close
UW HUSKIES

Former UW Huskies QB set to make first NFL start

Dec 13, 2024, 12:02 PM

Jake Haener of the New Orleans Saints passes during a 2024 game. (Harry How/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints have decided to start second-year quarterback Jake Haener, who spent two seasons with the UW Huskies, against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, a person familiar with the situation said Thursday night.

Brock Huard reacts to the UW Huskies’ 2025 football schedule

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the decision had not been announced.

The decision, first reported by the New Orleans Football website, indicates the Saints have deemed starter Derek Carr too injured to play this week.

Carr was concussed and injured his left, non-throwing hand during the Saints’ 14-11 victory over the New York Giants last Sunday.

On Wednesday, interim Saints coach Darren Rizzi said he could not rule out Carr being able to clear the NFL’s concussion protocol and opting to try to play through his hand injury. Rizzi said Carr does not need surgery and that his playing status would be “week to week” through the end of the season.

But Carr did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday. Haener and rookie Spencer Rattler split first-team snaps.

Haener is a 2023 fourth-round draft choice out of Fresno State who is slated to make his first career NFL start this weekend. He has passed for 177 yards and one TD without an interception in seven career appearances — all this season.

Rattler, a fifth-round draft choice out of South Carolina, has 571 yards and a TD passing with two interceptions in three career starts while Carr was sidelined by an oblique injury from Weeks 6 through 8.

The Saints (5-8) remain narrowly alive for a postseason spot after winning three of four games under Rizzi, who replaced third-year coach Dennis Allen after a seven-game skid that ran from Weeks 3 through 9.

Washington (8-5) is currently in the NFC playoff picture and visits a Saints team that has not defeated any teams that currently have a winning record.

Bill Belichick to UNC means UW Huskies likely will need a new DC

