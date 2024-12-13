Close
SEATTLE KRAKEN

Bjorkstrand scores twice to lead Kraken over Boston 5-1

Dec 12, 2024, 10:09 PM

Jared McCann of the Seattle Kraken celebrates a goal against Boston with Brandon Tanev. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Oliver Bjorkstrand scored twice and Philipp Grubauer made 33 saves as the Seattle Kraken beat the Boston Bruins 5-1 on Thursday night.

Seattle Kraken 5, Boston Bruins 1: Box score

Jaden Schwartz and Vince Dunn also scored for the Kraken. Jared McCann had an empty-net goal and an assist, and Shane Wright added two assists.

Brad Marchand scored on a penalty shot for Boston in the second period.

Seattle jumped to a 2-0 lead early in the first. Bjorkstrand scored on a power play 24 seconds into the game, just eight seconds after David Pastrnak took a double minor for high-sticking. Schwartz backhanded the puck over goalie Joonas Korpisalo about five minutes later.

Dunn batted the puck into Boston’s net early in the third period and the goal stood after a replay review. Seattle made it 4-1 when Wright set up Bjorkstrand for his 11th goal at 9:16.

Bjorkstrand has 14 points in his last 11 games.

The Kraken have two more games remaining on their current homestand: Saturday against the Tampa Bay Lightning, and Tuesday against the Ottawa Senators. Both games will begin at 7 p.m.

Kraken make addition to uniforms, paying tribute to late owner
Want to see top Seattle Kraken draft pick play in person? He’s here
Seattle Kraken founding owner David Bonderman dies at 82

4 seconds ago

Seattle Kraken uniforms Bondo...

Brent Stecker

Kraken make addition to uniforms, paying tribute to late owner

The Seattle Kraken have using their uniforms for a fitting way to honor founding owner David Bonderman, who died Wednesday at the age of 82.

3 hours ago

Seattle Kraken first-round pick Berkly Catton...

Brent Stecker

Want to see top Seattle Kraken draft pick play in person? He’s here

The top Seattle Kraken pick from the 2024 NHL Draft, Berkly Catton, plays for the WHL's Spokane Chiefs. That means there are opportunities to see him play in the Puget Sound.

1 day ago

Seattle Kraken owner David Bonderman...

SeattleSports.com Staff

Seattle Kraken founding owner David Bonderman dies at 82

David Bonderman, who went from a security guard at the Space Needle while attending the University of Washington to becoming the founding owner of the Seattle Kraken, died Wednesday at the age of 82.

1 day ago

Seattle Kraken Florida Panthers...

The Associated Press

Barkov, Reinhart help Florida beat Seattle Kraken 2-1 in shootout

Aleksander Barkov scored the tying goal late in the second period and then scored in the shootout, as the Florida Panthers beat the Seattle Kraken 2-1 on Tuesday night.

2 days ago

Seattle Kraken New York Rangers...

Allan Kreda

Bjorkstrand scores twice, Seattle Kraken rally past NY Rangers 7-5

Oliver Bjorkstrand had two goals and two assists to help Philipp Grubauer and the Seattle Kraken beat the New York Rangers 7-5 on Sunday.

4 days ago

