SEATTLE (AP) — Oliver Bjorkstrand scored twice and Philipp Grubauer made 33 saves as the Seattle Kraken beat the Boston Bruins 5-1 on Thursday night.

Seattle Kraken 5, Boston Bruins 1: Box score

Jaden Schwartz and Vince Dunn also scored for the Kraken. Jared McCann had an empty-net goal and an assist, and Shane Wright added two assists.

Brad Marchand scored on a penalty shot for Boston in the second period.

Seattle jumped to a 2-0 lead early in the first. Bjorkstrand scored on a power play 24 seconds into the game, just eight seconds after David Pastrnak took a double minor for high-sticking. Schwartz backhanded the puck over goalie Joonas Korpisalo about five minutes later.

Dunn batted the puck into Boston’s net early in the third period and the goal stood after a replay review. Seattle made it 4-1 when Wright set up Bjorkstrand for his 11th goal at 9:16.

Bjorkstrand has 14 points in his last 11 games.

The Kraken have two more games remaining on their current homestand: Saturday against the Tampa Bay Lightning, and Tuesday against the Ottawa Senators. Both games will begin at 7 p.m.

More on the Seattle Kraken

• Kraken make addition to uniforms, paying tribute to late owner

• Want to see top Seattle Kraken draft pick play in person? He’s here

• Seattle Kraken founding owner David Bonderman dies at 82