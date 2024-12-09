Close
SEATTLE MARINERS

LA Dodgers add another Seattle-area native in free agency

Dec 9, 2024, 12:13 PM

Michael Conforto of the San Francisco Giants bats against the Seattle Mariners on Aug. 24, 2024. (Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


DALLAS (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers agreed to a $17 million, one-year contract to add outfielder Michael Conforto and a $22 million, two-year deal to retain right-hander Blake Treinen, people familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

Report: Juan Soto going to NY Mets on biggest deal in MLB history

The people spoke on condition of anonymity on Sunday night because the agreements were subject to successful physicals. Conforto’s deal was first reported by MLB.com.

Conforto, a Redmond High School alum and former first-round draft pick who turns 32 on March 1, hit .237 with 20 homers and 66 RBIs this year for San Francisco in the final season of a $36 million, two-year contract. He is the second Seattle-area product to leave the Giants for the rival Dodgers this offseason, joining two-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher Blake Snell, who attended Shorewood High School in Shoreline.

Conforto played for the New York Mets from 2015-21, becoming an All-Star in 2017. Conforto turned down an $18.4 million offer from the Mets, then didn’t sign for 2022 as he recovered from right shoulder surgery.

Conforto has a .251 career average with 167 homers and 520 RBIs in nine major league seasons.

Treinen, 36, also has ties to Washington state, as he makes his home in the offseason in Walla Walla. His wife, Kati Treinen, is an assistant women’s basketball coach at Walla Walla Community College.

Treinen went 7-3 with a 1.93 ERA in 50 relief appearances, striking out 56 and walking 11 in 46 2/3 innings. He was 2-0 with a 2.19 ERA in nine postseason appearances for the World Series champions.

He missed the 2023 big league season while recovering from labrum and rotator cuff surgery on Nov. 11, 2022. He bruised a lung on March 9 when hit by a line drive off the bat of the Texas Rangers’ Sam Huff and didn’t make his season debut until May 5.

He had a $1 million base salary last season in the option year of a contract that called for an $8 million salary in 2023.

Seattle Sports staff made additions to this post.

MLB Network’s Amsinger weighs in on biggest need for Mariners’ offense

