SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seahawks punter Michael Dickson active for key NFC West clash

Dec 8, 2024, 11:54 AM | Updated: 12:09 pm

Seattle Seahawks punter Michael Dickson punts against the Rams on Nov. 3, 2024. (Rio Giancarlo/Getty Images)

BY CAMERON VAN TIL


Seattle Seahawks punter Michael Dickson is active for Sunday’s pivotal NFC West showdown at the Arizona Cardinals after being listed as questionable on Friday.

Seahawks rule out Walker, elevate 2 from practice squad

Dickson was unavailable in the fourth quarter of last week’s win over the New York Jets due to back spasms. He was listed as a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday before being listed as a full participant on Friday.

As an insurance option, Seattle signed second-year punter Ty Zentner to its practice squad on Friday and then elevated him to the active roster on Saturday. However, the Seahawks listed Zentner as inactive on Sunday, which indicates they are confident Dickson can make it through the game.

The Seahawks’ other inactives are running back Kenneth Walker III, cornerback Tre Brown, linebacker Trevis Gipson, linebacker Patrick O’Connell, safety AJ Finley and wide receiver Cody White.

Walker, who is dealing with ankle and calf injuries, was downgraded from questionable to out on Saturday. With Walker out, Seattle elevated running back George Holani on Saturday for depth at the position behind backup Zach Charbonnet and Kenny McIntosh.

Brown, the team’s fourth cornerback, was listed as doubtful on Saturday with a hamstring injury. Brown hasn’t logged a snap at cornerback over the Seahawks’ past four games, playing solely on special teams.

