UW HUSKIES

UW Huskies clobbered by hot-shooting USC in 85-61 loss

Dec 7, 2024, 5:47 PM

Chibuzo Agbo of the USC Trojans and DJ Davis of the UW Huskies dive for the ball during a 2024 game. (Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Desmond Claude scored 20 points to lead four in double figures and Southern California rolled to an 85-61 victory over the UW Huskies on Saturday night to end a three-game skid.

USC Trojans 85, UW Huskies 61: Box Score

USC shot 70% (19 of 27) in the first half for a 26-point lead, 51-25, at the break. Claude and Wesley Yates III each scored 12 points and Saint Thomas added 10 for USC (6-4, 1-1 Big Ten). Washington pulled within 22 points early in the second but didn’t get closer.

Thomas hit a step-back jumper to stretch the Trojans’ lead to 31 points, 66-35, with 12:36 remaining. It was the Trojans’ largest lead of the season.

Claude was 5 of 6 from the floor and 9 of 11 from the free-throw line. Yates and Thomas each scored 19 points. Yates made three of the Trojans’ seven 3-pointers. Rashaun Agee added 15 points for USC, which finished 32-of-50 (64%) shooting overall.

Mekhi Mason scored 15 points to lead Washington (6-3, 0-2). Zoom Diallo added 10 points.

