The Seattle Seahawks on Saturday ruled out starting running back Kenneth Walker III and elevated two players from their practice squad for Sunday’s NFC West clash with the Arizona Cardinals.

Walker, who is dealing with ankle and calf injuries, was downgraded after being listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report. The third-year running back was a non-participant in practice Thursday and Friday. Zach Charbonnet is in line to be the No. 1 running back with Walker out.

RB Kenneth Walker III has been downgraded to out for tomorrow’s game. https://t.co/vgyZwICm1W — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) December 7, 2024

The Seahawks elevated running back George Holani and punter Ty Zentner.

Seattle also added cornerback Tre Brown to the injury report with a hamstring injury. He is doubtful for the contest.

Holani, an undrafted rookie, provides depth at running back. The Boise State product has appeared in one game this season and spent two months on the practice squad injured reserve with an ankle issue. He returned to practice Nov. 27. In three preseason games, Holani rushed for 66 yards and two TDs on 15 carries and added three receptions for 15 yards during three preseason games.

Holani also could be an option for Seattle in the return game after it cut Laviska Shenault Jr. and Dee Williams earlier in the week. The Seattle Times’ Bob Condotta reported Holani was fielding returns before practice Friday.

Zentner is an insurance policy with punter Michael Dickson listed as questionable. Dickson was unable to punt in the fourth quarter of last week’s win over the Jets due to back spasms. Head coach Mike Macdonald said the team expects Dickson, who was a full participant in Friday’s practice, to play against Arizona.

“He’s just getting better every day,” Macdonald said. “I mean, it looks positive right now. You just never know if (his back) is gonna lock up again, so you have a contingency plan, but we’re planning on him being ready to go.”

Zentner was signed to the practice squad Friday. The Kansas State product has played in 10 games for three teams over two pro seasons. His lone appearance this season came against Seattle during its Week 9 game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Zentner averaged 40.1 yards on seven punts and downed three inside the 20-yard line against the Seahawks, but had a punt blocked by Cody White.

