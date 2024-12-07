Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Voices
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seahawks rule out Walker, elevate 2 from practice squad

Dec 7, 2024, 1:12 PM

Seattle Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III...

Kenneth Walker III of the Seattle Seahawks runs with the ball during a 2024 game. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Zac Hereth's Profile Picture

BY ZAC HERETH


Seattle Sports

The Seattle Seahawks on Saturday ruled out starting running back Kenneth Walker III and elevated two players from their practice squad for Sunday’s NFC West clash with the Arizona Cardinals.

How do Seattle Seahawks keep striking gold with in-season trades?

Walker, who is dealing with ankle and calf injuries, was downgraded after being listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report. The third-year running back was a non-participant in practice Thursday and Friday. Zach Charbonnet is in line to be the No. 1 running back with Walker out.

The Seahawks elevated running back George Holani and punter Ty Zentner.

Seattle also added cornerback Tre Brown to the injury report with a hamstring injury. He is doubtful for the contest.

Holani, an undrafted rookie, provides depth at running back. The Boise State product has appeared in one game this season and spent two months on the practice squad injured reserve with an ankle issue. He returned to practice Nov. 27. In three preseason games, Holani rushed for 66 yards and two TDs on 15 carries and added three receptions for 15 yards during three preseason games.

Holani also could be an option for Seattle in the return game after it cut Laviska Shenault Jr. and Dee Williams earlier in the week. The Seattle Times’ Bob Condotta reported Holani was fielding returns before practice Friday.

Zentner is an insurance policy with punter Michael Dickson listed as questionable. Dickson was unable to punt in the fourth quarter of last week’s win over the Jets due to back spasms. Head coach Mike Macdonald said the team expects Dickson, who was a full participant in Friday’s practice, to play against Arizona.

“He’s just getting better every day,” Macdonald said. “I mean, it looks positive right now. You just never know if (his back) is gonna lock up again, so you have a contingency plan, but we’re planning on him being ready to go.”

Zentner was signed to the practice squad Friday. The Kansas State product has played in 10 games for three teams over two pro seasons. His lone appearance this season came against Seattle during its Week 9 game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Zentner averaged 40.1 yards on seven punts and downed three inside the 20-yard line against the Seahawks, but had a punt blocked by Cody White.

More on the Seattle Seahawks

Macdonald previews Seahawks’ pivotal rematch vs Arizona
• How would Nwosu’s return impact Seattle Seahawks’ D-line roles?
• Seattle Seahawks’ overhauled return game still has ‘moving parts’
• Huard: What Seattle Seahawks need to repeat against Cardinals
• Big Ray explains why Seattle Seahawks’ run game is stuck

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III...

Zac Hereth

Seahawks rule out Walker, elevate 2 from practice squad

The Seattle Seahawks will be without their starting running back against the Arizona Cardinals. George Holani and Ty Zentner were promoted.

4 seconds ago

Seattle Seahawks Leonard Williams...

Cameron Van Til

How do Seahawks keep striking gold with in-season trades?

Leonard Williams and Ernest Jones IV are the latest examples of the Seattle Seahawks' knack for swinging highly successful midseason trades.

3 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks WR JSN...

The Associated Press

Seahawks look to maintain 1st place in crucial tilt vs Cardinals

A by-the-numbers look at the Seattle Seahawks' next game, with players to watch, the key matchup, and more.

3 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks return game...

Zac Hereth

Seahawks’ overhauled return game still has ‘moving parts’

Head coach Mike Macdonald shared where the Seattle Seahawks are at with their return game after cutting two players this week.

20 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Uchenna Nwosu Giants 2022...

Cameron Van Til

How would Nwosu’s return impact Seahawks’ D-line roles?

Brock Huard looks at how Uchenna Nwosu's potential return on Sunday could impact the roles for other Seattle Seahawks defensive linemen.

21 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Pharaoh Brown Arizona Cardinals NFC West...

David Brandt

First-place Seahawks look to maintain dominance over Cardinals

The Seattle Seahawks have won their past six meeting against the Arizona Cardinals, including 16-6 just two weeks ago in Seattle.

22 hours ago

Seahawks rule out Walker, elevate 2 from practice squad