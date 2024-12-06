GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Jonathan Gannon barely had a chance to get settled into his seat on the plane after the Arizona Cardinals’ tough road loss to the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday when a player was in his ear.

Seattle Seahawks Injury Report: Two starters questionable vs Cardinals

It was quarterback Kyler Murray.

“I love his competitive stamina,” the second-year coach said. “I love his will to get better.”

The Cardinals (6-6) need to get better in a hurry as they try to snap a two-game losing streak when they host the Seattle Seahawks (7-5) on Sunday in a crucial NFC West matchup. The Seahawks lead the division by one game over the Cardinals and Rams, while the 49ers are just two games back.

Seattle certainly has the momentum heading into this meeting in the desert. The Seahawks have won three straight games overall and have a six-game winning streak in the series against the Cardinals.

It’s the second meeting in three weeks between the teams. The Seahawks won 16-6 in Seattle on Nov. 24.

“Our notes are a couple of pages back, so you really don’t have to look too far, but it’s just like a halftime break,” Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf said. “They’re going to make adjustments. We make adjustments and may the best team win, see who can recover the fastest and clean up their mistakes from the first time we met.”

Arizona has played a tough schedule this season and its six losses have come against teams with a combined record of 55-18. Last week’s loss to the Vikings was a 23-22 heartbreaker. The Cardinals never trailed until Sam Darnold threw the go-ahead touchdown pass with 1:18 left.

“The great teams find a way to win those one-score games,” Murray said. “That’s what the league comes down to. It’s very close. There’s not any teams that you can look at and be like, ‘Oh, they’re just a terrible football team.’”

Williams rolling

Seahawks defensive tackle Leonard Williams was selected the NFC Defensive Player of the Week last week after a second straight dominant performance.

Williams had two sacks, three tackles for a loss, a blocked extra point and a pick-6 of Aaron Rodgers that was returned 92 yards against the Jets last week. It was the longest interception return for a TD by a defensive lineman in NFL history. Over the past two weeks, Leonard has combined for 4 1/2 sacks and six quarterback hits.

“We think he’s been playing at an elite level the whole year,” coach Mike Macdonald said. “We’re happy for his recognition, but now, like, teams know. He’s going to be a massive part of their game plan, as we expect. … He’s got to keep doing what he’s doing and keep the pedal to the metal.”

McBride’s rise

Cardinals tight end Trey McBride continued his breakout season in last week’s loss to the Vikings, catching 12 passes for the second straight game.

It’s the first time in NFL history that a tight end has had at least 12 catches in back-to-back games and the first time a Cardinals player has done that at any position in franchise history.

McBride has 73 receptions for 781 yards this season. Surprisingly, he still hasn’t had a TD catch.

“Yeah, that’s a weird stat because he’s going crazy,” Murray said. “I think we’ve had a couple opportunities, haven’t connected. But no, that’s definitely going to happen.”

Seattle revamps special teams

The Seahawks made some changes after a disastrous special teams performance on Sunday, waiving WR/KR Laviska Shenault after he muffed a pair of kickoffs and lost a fumble against the Jets.

Dee Williams also lost a fumble in the game, and the Seahawks gave up a 99-yard kickoff return.

Macdonald is considering several different options for the return game this week.

“Both returner spots and the punt and the kickoff return game, we’re working through still,” Macdonald said. “So we don’t have an answer quite yet. We have some people that we’re going to be working at those spots, (Williams) included.”

Seeing yellow

The Cardinals have been flagged for penalties just 61 times this season, which is the fewest in the NFL.

But last week’s game against the Vikings was an aberration to that disciplined reputation — the Cardinals committed 10 penalties for 96 yards that proved costly. Rookie tight end Tip Reiman was called for a false start, while Murray was whistled for intentional grounding on a crucial fourth-quarter drive that ended in a field goal instead of a TD.

“Learning experience for us, but you don’t want to be going backwards on your own accord,” Gannon said. “We have to do a better job there, there’s no doubt about it, quickly.”

Sack happy

The Cardinals’ defense has rapidly improved this season, particularly the pass rush. Arizona has 23 sacks over its last six games, which ranks No. 3 in the NFL over that span.

Mack Wilson and L.J. Collier both had two sacks against the Vikings. That means that 10 players on the roster now have at least two sacks this season. It’s a no-frills, no-star approach that’s been surprisingly effective. Second-year player Dante Stills leads the team with 4 1/2 sacks.

“I feel like we’ve done enough in most ballgames to give ourselves a chance to win,” Gannon said. “That’s what we’re working on right now. Do the same thing.”

More on the Seattle Seahawks

• Macdonald previews Seattle Seahawks’ pivotal rematch vs Arizona

• Huard: What Seahawks need to repeat against Cardinals

• Rost: What Seahawks need to do, can’t do vs Cardinals

• Seattle Seahawks waive kick returner, claim potential replacement

• Big Ray explains why the Seattle Seahawks’ run game is stuck