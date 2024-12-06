Close
SEATTLE KRAKEN

Dunn, Daccord lead Kraken to 5-2 win over Islanders

Dec 5, 2024, 7:41 PM

Seattle Kraken Vince Dunn...

Vince Dunn of the Seattle Kraken celebrates his second-period goal during a 2024 game. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

(Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Vince Dunn had a goal and two assists, Joey Daccord stopped 27 shots, and the Seattle Kraken beat the New York Islanders 5-2 on Thursday night.

Seattle Kraken 5, New York Islanders 2: Box Score

Tye Kartye, Oliver Bjorkstrand, Shane Wright and Jaden Schwartz also scored for the Kraken, who have won two straight.

Noah Dobson and Maxim Tysplakov scored in the third period for New York. Ilya Sorokin made nine saves on 13 shots through two periods as the Islanders lost for the eighth time in 10 games (2-5-3). Marcus Hogberg made his season debut when he replaced Sorokin to begin the third period and made 10 saves in relief.

Karte redirected Dunn’s shot past Sorokin to give the Kraken a lead less than 3 minutes into the game. Bjorkstrand extended his point streak to seven-games with a power-play goal late in the first period to make it 2-0.

Dunn and Wright scored in the second period to push the lead to 4-0.

Dobson got the Islanders on the scoreboard with with 8:03 remaining, and Tsyplakov pulled them within two 3:40 later. spoiled Daccord’s shutout bid at 11:57 of the third period.

Schwartz had an empty-netter with 3:40 to go.

Takeaways

Kraken: Seattle is 8-1-0 when scoring four or more goals.

Islanders: New York went 0 for 2 on the penalty kill, falling to 12 for 23 on home ice this season.

Key moment

Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield was whistled for delay of game late in the first period and the Kraken capitalized on the power play to expand their lead to two goals.

Key stat

Kraken forward Brandon Tanev skated in his 500th career game Thursday. Tanev was an inaugural player for Seattle after the team selected him in the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft.

Up Next

Kraken visit the New York Rangers on Sunday, and Islanders host Carolina on Saturday.

Seattle Kraken Vince Dunn...

