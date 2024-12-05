Close
SEATTLE STORM

Report: Jewell Loyd asks Storm for trade after investigation ends

Dec 5, 2024, 7:58 AM | Updated: 9:25 am

Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd plays against the Las Vegas Aces in 2024. (AP Photo/John Locher, file)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY DOUG FEINBERG


The Associated Press

Jewell Loyd has asked to be traded from the Seattle Storm.

The six-time WNBA All-Star and two-time Olympic champion requested a trade, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because they weren’t authorized to talk publicly on the matter.

Loyd’s request for a trade came hours after the Storm completed an investigation into internal allegations of workplace policy violations by the coaching staff.

“No findings of policy violations or any discrimination, harassment or bullying,” a statement from the team said. “To protect the integrity of the process, and to preserve confidentiality, we chose not to comment while the investigation was ongoing. The Storm will continue to provide a work environment in which all individuals are treated with respect.”

The Storm hired outside counsel to investigate the allegations upon receiving notice of the complaints.

The trade request and investigation was first reported by the Chicago Sun-Times. Loyd is from Chicago.

Loyd has played her entire career in Seattle and helped the Storm win two WNBA championships since she was drafted No. 1 in 2015 by the franchise. She won the league’s Rookie of the Year that season.

The 31-year-old guard has played for Noelle Quinn over the last three-plus seasons after being her teammate from 2016-18.

Seattle made a huge splash in free agency last offseason, adding Nneka Ogwumike and Skylar Diggins-Smith to the roster. The Storm lost in the first round of the playoffs to the Las Vegas Aces.

