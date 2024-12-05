NEW YORK (AP) — South Korean All-Star second baseman Hyeseong Kim was posted to Major League Baseball teams and will be available to sign as a free agent from Thursday through 5 p.m. Eastern on Jan. 3.

Kim, who turns 26 on Jan. 27, has played eight seasons in South Korea, the last six with the Seoul-based Kiwoom Heroes. He set career highs with a .326 average, 11 homers and 75 RBIs while stealing 30 bases.

Kim has a .304 career average with 37 homers, 386 RBIs and 211 steals for the Nexen Heroes (2017-18) and Kiwoom.

A MLB team would pay a South Korean club a fee of 20% of guaranteed money in a major league contract through $25 million, plus 17.5% above that through $50 million, plus 15% over that. A supplemental fee would equal 15% of any earned bonuses, escalators and compensation from option years that are exercised or become guaranteed.

