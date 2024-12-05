Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Voices
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE MARINERS

South Korean All-Star 2B Hyeseong Kim posted to MLB as free agent

Dec 4, 2024, 4:00 PM

Seattle Mariners free agency Hye-Seong Kim Korea...

Hye-Seong Kim of South Korea hits an RBI single to against Israel during the Olympics in 2021. (Yuichi Masuda/Getty Images)

(Yuichi Masuda/Getty Images)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — South Korean All-Star second baseman Hyeseong Kim was posted to Major League Baseball teams and will be available to sign as a free agent from Thursday through 5 p.m. Eastern on Jan. 3.

Salk: No thanks on a Mariners trade for 3B Alec Bohm

Kim, who turns 26 on Jan. 27, has played eight seasons in South Korea, the last six with the Seoul-based Kiwoom Heroes. He set career highs with a .326 average, 11 homers and 75 RBIs while stealing 30 bases.

Kim has a .304 career average with 37 homers, 386 RBIs and 211 steals for the Nexen Heroes (2017-18) and Kiwoom.

Seattle native, former Mariners pitcher lands two-year deal with Cubs

A MLB team would pay a South Korean club a fee of 20% of guaranteed money in a major league contract through $25 million, plus 17.5% above that through $50 million, plus 15% over that. A supplemental fee would equal 15% of any earned bonuses, escalators and compensation from option years that are exercised or become guaranteed.

More on Hyeseong Kim

Seattle Mariners ‘closely evaluated’ Korean IF Kim, per report
Why Morosi calls KBO’s Hye-seong Kim a ‘fantastic’ target for Mariners

Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners free agency Hye-Seong Kim Korea...

The Associated Press

South Korean All-Star 2B Hyeseong Kim posted to MLB as free agent

South Korean All-Star second baseman Hyeseong Kim was posted to Major League Baseball teams and will be available to sign as a free agent from Thursday through Jan. 3.

3 seconds ago

a's Las Vegas Athletics stadium...

Mark Anderson

Construction of A’s Las Vegas ballpark expected to take major step after cost rises

The A’s move to southern Nevada is expected to take a major step forward Thursday when the 30-year lease, non-relocation and development documents are likely to be approved by the Las Vegas Stadium Authority.

7 minutes ago

Seattle Mariners offseason Alec Bohm...

Mike Salk

Salk: No thanks on a Mariners trade for 3B Alec Bohm

Mike Salk explains why he's against the idea of the Seattle Mariners trading for Phillies All-Star Alec Bohm, and shares some alternatives he'd rather see.

6 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Matthew Boyd Chicago Cubs...

Jay Cohen

Seattle native, former Mariners pitcher lands 2-year deal with Cubs

The Chicago Cubs have made a veteran addition to their rotation with Matthew Boyd, a left-hander who has pitched for four teams including his hometown Seattle Mariners.

1 day ago

Texas Rangers Kyle Higashioka...

The Associated Press

AL West Check-In: Texas Rangers add catcher in free agency

Free agent catcher Kyle Higashioka and the Texas Rangers agreed Monday night on a $13.5 million, two-year contract that includes a mutual option for the 2027 season.

1 day ago

Seattle Mariners trade deadline Victor Robles...

Shannon Drayer

Drayer: Success of 3 types of Mariners hitters show what they need to target

The Seattle Mariners' offense was much better late in the 2024, and recently acquired players were crucial in that push.

4 days ago

South Korean All-Star 2B Hyeseong Kim posted to MLB as free agent