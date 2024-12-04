Close
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Former Seahawks QB Drew Lock getting another start for NY Giants

Dec 4, 2024, 3:05 PM | Updated: 3:05 pm

Drew Lock former Seattle Seahawks QB New York NY Giants...

Drew Lock of the New York Giants throws the ball against the Dallas Cowboys on Nov. 28, 2024. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

(Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY TOM CANAVAN


The Associated Press

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — With Tommy DeVito still dealing with a sore forearm, former Seattle Seahawks backup Drew Lock will make his second straight start at quarterback for the Giants when New York plays host to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Coach Brian Daboll announced the decision on Wednesday, saying Lock showed some good things against Dallas in a loss on Thanksgiving and he will get all the snaps with the first team.

DeVito, who was hurt in his first start after replacing Daniel Jones for the game against Tampa Bay on Nov. 24, was limited at practice. Daboll said it remains to be seen whether he can be the backup Sunday at MetLife Stadium, where the Giants (2-10) are winless in six home games.

If he can’t go, the recently signed Tim Boyle would be the backup against the Saints (4-8).

Lock was 21 of 32 for 178 yards and an interception that was returned for a touchdown. He ran for a career-high 57 yards, scoring on an 8-yard run and setting up Tyrone Tracy’s short TD run with a 28-yard scramble.

Lock, who was signed as a free agent in the offseason, was Jones’ backup for the first 10 games. When Daboll benched Jones after a 2-8 start, he jumped DeVito ahead of Lock because the New Jersey product sparked the team to a three-game winning streak with Jones and then backup Tyrod Taylor hurt last season.

DeVito hurt his right foreman late in a 30-7 loss to the Buccaneers, and Lock got the start against the Cowboys four days later.

Lock is third Giants starter in three games, and result is same during skid

Lock, 28, was a second-round pick out of Missouri in the 2019 NFL Draft by Denver. He started 21 games over his first three pro seasons with the Broncos, then was sent to Seattle in the Russell Wilson trade in 2022. He appeared in four games with the Seahawks, all in 2023, including a pair of starts while Geno Smith was injured.

Seattle Sports staff made additions to this post.

