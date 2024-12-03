Close
Isaiah Watts, LeJuan Watts spark WSU over Nevada 68-57

Dec 2, 2024, 9:58 PM | Updated: 9:58 pm

WSU Cougars basketball general...

Members of the WSU Cougars men's basketball team during a game on Dec. 22, 2022. (Darryl Oumi/Getty Images)

(Darryl Oumi/Getty Images)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Isaiah Watts hit five second-half 3-pointers for 15 of his 17 points, LeJuan Watts scored 13 and fell a rebound shy of a double-double, and the WSU Cougars beat Nevada 68-57 on Monday night in their first true road game of the season.

WSU Cougars 68, Nevada Wolf Pack 57: Box score

Isaiah Watts, the grandson of former Seattle Supersonics guard Slick Watts, made 5 of 6 shots from beyond the arc after halftime for the Cougars (7-2).

LeJuan Watts (no relation) added six assists.

Nate Calmese totaled 10 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for Washington State. Ethan Price scored 10 and snagged five boards.

Kobe Sanders had 14 points, five rebounds and four assists for the Wolf Pack (6-2), who fell to 4-1 at home. Reserve Justin McBride scored 11.

Rihards Vavers came off the bench to score all eight of his points in the first half and the WSU Cougars closed with an 8-0 run to take a 31-21 lead into halftime.

AP Top 25: How far did Gonzaga drop after suffering first loss?

Isaiah Watts, LeJuan Watts spark WSU over Nevada 68-57