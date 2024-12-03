RENO, Nev. (AP) — Isaiah Watts hit five second-half 3-pointers for 15 of his 17 points, LeJuan Watts scored 13 and fell a rebound shy of a double-double, and the WSU Cougars beat Nevada 68-57 on Monday night in their first true road game of the season.

Isaiah Watts, the grandson of former Seattle Supersonics guard Slick Watts, made 5 of 6 shots from beyond the arc after halftime for the Cougars (7-2).

Isaiah Watts transition triple! The true freshman Tomas gets the steal and Watts buries the three.#GoCougs | 📺MWN pic.twitter.com/glZItjAb6J — Washington State Men's Basketball (@WSUCougarsMBB) December 3, 2024

LeJuan Watts (no relation) added six assists.

LeJuan Watts has his eighth double-digit performance in nine games as a Coug and scores with the foul! Wazzu trying to push the lead to 20 after the under-12 timeout.#GoCougs | 📺MWN pic.twitter.com/rkZPb9Wso5 — Washington State Men's Basketball (@WSUCougarsMBB) December 3, 2024

Nate Calmese totaled 10 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for Washington State. Ethan Price scored 10 and snagged five boards.

Kobe Sanders had 14 points, five rebounds and four assists for the Wolf Pack (6-2), who fell to 4-1 at home. Reserve Justin McBride scored 11.

Rihards Vavers came off the bench to score all eight of his points in the first half and the WSU Cougars closed with an 8-0 run to take a 31-21 lead into halftime.

