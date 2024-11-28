Close
SEATTLE KRAKEN

John Gibson helps Anaheim Ducks stop the Seattle Kraken 5-2

Nov 27, 2024, 10:50 PM

Brett Leason of the Anaheim Ducks celebrates his goal against the Seattle Kraken on Nov. 27, 2024. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY ZACH MARTIN


The Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — John Gibson made a season-high 42 saves and Alex Killorn scored the tiebreaking goal midway through the second period as the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Seattle Kraken 5-2 on Wednesday night.

Killorn, Cutter Gauthier and Trevor Zegras each had a goal and an assist for the Ducks, who had dropped eight straight against Seattle. They rebounded from a 3-2 loss to the Kraken at home Monday night.

Frank Vatrano and Brett Leason scored in the first period for Anaheim.

Seattle erased the 2-0 deficit on goals from Eeli Tolvanen at 16:34 of the first and Oliver Bjorkstrand at 8:58 of the second. Joey Daccord stopped 28 shots.

Killorn put the Ducks ahead for good at 10:02 of the second with a wrist shot after Mason McTavish got the puck along the boards and Zegras found an open Killorn.

Gauthier made it 4-2 with a power-play goal at 19:23, and Killorn assisted on Zegras’ goal at 13:55 of the third.

The Kraken continue play this weekend with another home-and-home series, going to San Jose for a 12:30 p.m. game Friday before returning to Seattle on Saturday for a 7 p.m. contest with the Sharks.

