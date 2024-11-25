Basketball Fans! Don’t Miss the Battle in Seattle at Climate Pledge Arena on December 7th!

College basketball fans! Get ready for the Battle in Seattle, where the University of Gonzaga Bulldogs will face off against the University of Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday, December 7th, 2024 at the Climate Pledge Arena.

The game tips off at 7:00 PM, doors open at 5:30 PM. Don’t miss out on this incredible experience where two powerhouse basketball programs go head-to-head!

Tickets are available here:

Whether you’re a die-hard Gonzaga or Kentucky fan, or just love great basketball, this is an event you won’t want to miss. Get your tickets today and be part of the excitement!