Basketball Fans! Don’t Miss the Battle in Seattle at Climate Pledge Arena on December 7th!

Nov 25, 2024, 9:43 AM

College basketball fans! Get ready for the Battle in Seattle, where the University of Gonzaga Bulldogs will face off against the University of Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday, December 7th, 2024 at the Climate Pledge Arena.

The game tips off at 7:00 PM, doors open at 5:30 PM. Don’t miss out on this incredible experience where two powerhouse basketball programs go head-to-head!

Tickets are available here:

Whether you’re a die-hard Gonzaga or Kentucky fan, or just love great basketball, this is an event you won’t want to miss. Get your tickets today and be part of the excitement!

Win Tickets to see Post Malone at T-Mobile Park!

Seattle Sports is giving you a chance to win two tickets to see Post Malone live from T-Mobile Park on June 26, 2025!

1 hour ago

Holiday Magic 2024

Join KIRO Newsradio, Seattle Sports, and Treehouse for the 36th year of Holiday Magic, and help provide holiday gifts for more than 6,500 children in Foster Care statewide.

3 days ago

Support Food Banks with Harnish Auto Family this holiday season!

As we approach the holiday season, Harnish Auto Family is working hard to make a big difference by hosting a market-wide food drive to help families in need.

7 days ago

Unlock Exclusive Seahawks Ticket Giveaways with the Seattle Sports App!

Download the Seattle Sports app today for your chance to access exclusive ticket giveaways, including coveted tickets to see the Seahawks in action!

2 months ago

Hawks Live presented by The Bellevue Collection

Hawks Live is back at the Bellevue Square Center Court from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. on select Thursdays throughout the NFL season.

3 months ago

