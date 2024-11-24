Close
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seahawks tight end Noah Fant out for 3rd straight game

Nov 24, 2024, 12:17 PM | Updated: 1:06 pm

Seattle Seahawks Noah Fant Atlanta Falcons 2024...

Seattle Seahawks tight end Noah Fant runs after a catch against the Falcons on Oct. 20, 2024. (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

(Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

BY CAMERON VAN TIL


The Seattle Seahawks will be without starting tight end Noah Fant for a third consecutive game.

Seahawks activate season-opening defensive starter from IR

After being listed as questionable on Friday’s practice report, Fant is inactive for Sunday afternoon’s NFC West clash against the first-place Arizona Cardinals as he continues to deal with a groin injury that he suffered in practice on Oct. 30.

Head coach Mike Macdonald expressed optimism this week that Fant would be able to return. After sitting out Wednesday’s practice, Fant was a limited participant on Thursday and a full participant on Friday.

But instead, the Seahawks will once again be without their top receiving tight end. Fant is fourth on the team in receiving yardage this season, with 27 catches for 285 yards in eight games.

Fourth-string tight end Brady Russell, who also is a key special teams contributor, was ruled out on Friday with a foot injury. With Fant and Russell both out, third-year tight end Tyler Mabry was elevated off the practice squad on Saturday to provide depth at the position group. Seattle’s other two tight ends are rookie AJ Barner and Pharaoh Brown.

Wide receiver and kick returner Laviska Shenault Jr. also is inactive after suffering a back injury in last Sunday’s win over the San Francisco 49ers. Shenault was listed as questionable after sitting out practice Wednesday and Thursday and then being a full participant on Friday.

Seattle’s other inactives are cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett, linebacker Trevis Gipson, guard Sataoa Laumea and defensive end Myles Adams.

