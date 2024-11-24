Close
Seattle Sports
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE KRAKEN

After strong homestand, Kraken fall 2-1 to Kings on the road

Nov 23, 2024, 4:25 PM | Updated: 4:26 pm

Seattle Kraken Brandon Tanev Los Angeles Kings 2024...

Seattle Kraken forward Brandon Tanev vies for the puck against the Kings on Saturday. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

(AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY DAN GREENSPAN


The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Adrian Kempe and Quinton Byfield scored in the second period, and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Seattle Kraken 2-1 on Saturday.

Los Angeles Kings 2, Seattle Kraken 1: Box score

David Rittich made 19 saves for the Kings, who improved to 6-2-1 at home.

Kempe and Byfield scored 1:44 apart in the second period. Byfield buried a sharp-angle slap shot on a power play while dropping to a knee. It was his 98th career point in 200 games.

Brandon Montour got the Kraken on the board with 1:26 left in the game. He converted a long shot with Joey Daccord off for another skater, but Los Angeles held on.

Daccord finished with 19 stops for Seattle, which lost its fifth straight road game. The Kraken were coming off a 5-1 homestand.

Takeaways

Kraken: Jordan Eberle will miss at least three months after undergoing surgery on his pelvis. He had six goals and five assists in 17 games before he got hurt against Chicago on Nov. 14.

Kings: The power play had been in a 1-for-16 rut (6.25%) over the previous six games before Byfield found the net. It was the Kings’ lone opportunity with the man-advantage.

Key moment

After following its 1-0 loss to Buffalo on Wednesday with a fourth straight period of extreme low-event hockey, Los Angeles created a lot more activity and offense to start the second and generate its two goals.

Key stat

The Kings know how to close out games, improving to 9-0-1 when leading after two periods.

Up next

The Kraken visit Anaheim on Monday, and the Kings play at San Jose on Monday.

Seattle Sports staff made minor additions to this post.

After strong homestand, Kraken fall 2-1 to Kings on the road