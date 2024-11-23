Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Voices
Seattle Sports

UW HUSKIES

Harris scores 27 as UW Huskies pull away to beat Alcorn St. 77-60

Nov 23, 2024, 9:51 AM

UW Huskies beat Alcorn State...

DJ Davis of the Washington Huskies passes the ball during a 2024 game. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Tyler Harris scored 27 points on 8-for-11 shooting as the UW Huskies used the second half to pull away from Alcorn State and beat the Braves 77-60 on Friday night.

UW Huskies 77, Alcorn State Braves 60: Box Score

Zoom Diallo added 15 points for the Huskies (4-1).

Backup Keionte Cornelius scored 13 points, fellow reserve Michael Pajeaud 10 and Markus Tankersley was the lone starter in double digits for Alcorn State with 12 points.

In wrapping up its three-game homestand, Washington led 36-24 at halftime before a 9-0 run over a three-minute span in the second half made it 60-50 with 9:25 left on a pair of Diallo foul shots. Harris made three foul shots after a technical foul by the Braves for a 67-54 lead with seven minutes to go and Washington stayed ahead by double digits for the remainder.

YouTube video

Alcorn State (0-7) lost 12 of its first 13 nonconference games to start the 2023-24 season with the 12 defeats all on the road. Alcorn State will play its first 13 games this season on the road.

The game marked the first meeting between the two programs. The Huskies are 8-0 all time against the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

Alcorn State travels to play UC Riverside on Sunday.

Washington faces Colorado State at the Acrisure Holiday Invitational in Palm Springs, California, on Thanksgiving Day.

Last time: Great Osobor leads UW Huskies past UMass Lowell 74-69

UW Huskies

UW Huskies beat Alcorn State...

The Associated Press

Harris scores 27 as UW Huskies pull away to beat Alcorn St. 77-60

Tyler Harris scored 27 points and Zoom Diallo added 15 as the UW Huskies won their third straight and improved to 4-1.

3 seconds ago

UW Huskies UCLA Makell Esteen...

Christian Caple

Caple: Ranking the UW Huskies’ 20 consecutive home victories

UW Huskies insider Christian Caple of OnMontlake.com ranks the team's 20 straight home wins from least memorable to most memorable.

2 days ago

UW Huskies Demond Williams Jr. QB...

SeattleSports.com Staff

Is it Demond’s time? Brock weighs in on UW Huskies’ QB conundrum

The UW Huskies are preparing to meet undefeated, top-ranked Oregon, and the possibility of giving the QB reins to true freshman Demond Williams Jr. seems more likely than ever.

2 days ago

UW Huskies Demond Williams Jr....

Christian Caple

UW Huskies Notebook: Has Demond Williams Jr grabbed the reins at QB?

True freshman QB Demond Williams Jr. helped the UW Huskies beat UCLA and gain bowl eligibility on Saturday. Will he start against No. 1 Oregon?

5 days ago

UW Huskies Great Osobor...

The Associated Press

Great Osobor leads UW Huskies past UMass Lowell 74-69

Great Osobor scored 15 of his season-high 23 points in the second half and finished with a career-high 18 rebounds Sunday night to help the UW Huskies beat UMass Lowell 74-69 in the first meeting between the programs.

5 days ago

WSU Cougars football Jake Dickert coach...

Brent Stecker

Top 25: Did WSU Cougars stay in poll after shocking loss?

The WSU Cougars' hopes of crashing the CFP are gone, but are they still ranked in the top 25 in this week's AP poll? Details here.

6 days ago

Harris scores 27 as UW Huskies pull away to beat Alcorn St. 77-60