SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

NFC West Check-In: 49ers rule out two stars vs Packers

Nov 22, 2024, 2:53 PM

Brock Purdy of the San Francisco 49ers during a 2024 game against the Seahawks. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

BY JOSH DUBOW


The Associated Press

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy will miss Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers with a sore throwing shoulder.

Salk: Seattle Seahawks’ Mike Macdonald just may be the ‘Shanahan tree killer’

Purdy injured his right shoulder in last Sunday’s loss to the NFC West rival Seattle Seahawks. Purdy underwent an MRI that showed no structural damage but the shoulder didn’t improve during the week and Purdy was ruled out for the game.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said star defensive end Nick Bosa also will miss the game with injuries to his left hip and oblique. Bosa played last week against Seattle but left the game with due to injury after sacking quarterback Geno Smith. Left tackle Trent Williams is questionable with an ankle injury and will be a game-time decision.

NFC West standings

This will be the first time Purdy has missed a start because of an injury since taking over as the 49ers’ quarterback in December 2022. Brandon Allen will start in his place.

The Niners (5-5) are currently in a three-way tie for second in the NFC West, a game behind first-place Arizona, and have little margin for error if they want to get back to the playoffs after making it to the Super Bowl last season.

Purdy has completed 66% of his passes this season for 2,613 yards, 13 TDs, eight interceptions and a 95.9 passer rating that is down significantly from his league-leading mark of 113 in 2023.

Allen has been mostly a backup since being drafted by Jacksonville in 2016. Allen last started a game in Week 18 of the 2021 season for Cincinnati and has thrown just three passes the last three seasons — including none since joining San Francisco in 2023.

Joshua Dobbs will be the backup on Sunday.

Seahawks Check-In: Seattle has new life in NFC West race

