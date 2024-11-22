The Seattle Seahawks injury report was much lighter Thursday, but there were interesting developments with two players ahead of Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.

After being a full participant in practice on Wednesday, right tackle Abraham Lucas (knee) was held out of practice Thursday. Additionally, defensive end Leonard Williams (foot) missed practice for a second straight day.

As for Lucas, his absence appears to be rest related. The former WSU Cougars standout returned to game action last Sunday against San Francisco for the first time since having offseason surgery on a knee issue that limited to just six games in 2023. Rookie Michael Jerrell rotated in for Lucas during the second series of each half.

Offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb told reporters Thursday he thinks Lucas is ready to handle a full workload at tackle.

“I think we’re gonna let him go out there and eat and see what he can do,” Grubb said.

Williams also was held out of practice last Wednesday and a limited participant the following day with a foot injury before eventually playing against San Francisco without a designation. He missed Seattle’s Week 4 game against the Detroit Lions with a ribs injury. Williams has 25 tackles (13 solo), four tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks in nine games this season.

Tight end Brady Russell (foot) and wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (back) were held out of practice a second straight day. Russell missed the game against the 49ers with the foot injury, while Shenault suffered his injury during the game and did not return.

There was some signs of progress for a couple of Seahawks.

After not practicing Wednesday, tight end Noah Fant (groin) and return specialist Dee Williams (ankle) were limited participants Thursday.

Fant missed the past two games with the groin injury. The sixth-year tight end has 27 receptions for 285 yards in eight games this season. Williams exited Sunday’s game with the ankle injury and did not return after being carted to locker room.

Safety Rayshawn Jenkins (hand) was a full participant for the second straight day. He was placed on injured reserve Oct. 16 with a hand injury and designated to return to practice from the IR on Wednesday.

Defensive tackles Jarran Reed and Johnathan Hankins, wide receiver Tyler Lockett and guard Laken Tomlinson were full participants after sitting out Wednesday for rest.

Cardinals injuries

Here’s a look at the Cardinals’ injury report from Thursday:

Out: Safety Jalen Thompson (ankle) and cornerback Max Melton (illness).

Limited: Running back Emari Demercado (shoulder), offensive tackles Kelvin Beachum (rest) and Jonah Williams (knee), defensive end Darius Robinson (calf) and safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (back).

Full: Guard Isaiah Adams (back).

