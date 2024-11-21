The Seattle Seahawks have no shortage of uniform combinations they can wear on any given Sunday (or Monday … or Thursday). So it makes sense that even with 10 games under Seattle’s belt this season, there’s one look still to make its 2024 debut.

Believe it or not, I’m not talking about those controversial “Action Green” uniforms which haven’t made it to the field this season – and, for all we know, maybe won’t. In this case, it’s just a different combination of the usual colors the Seahawks wear.

The team announced Wednesday that it will wear navy jerseys and gray pants when it hosts the NFC West-leading Arizona Cardinals this Sunday at Seattle’s Lumen Field. According to an article on Seahawks.com, this particular mix sees the field much less than some other combos. Dating back to 2012, the Seahawks have worn navy tops and gray bottoms just 12 times. They’re an even 6-6 in the uniform combination, but that includes a current three-game winning streak in the look. The last time the Hawks donned navy and gray, they beat the Cardinals 20-10 at home on Oct. 22, 2023.

For the first time this season. Our Week 12 uniform combo. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/r7ziYl3B13 — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) November 20, 2024

The Cardinals will wear all white for Sunday’s matchup.

As for “Action Green Watch,” it seems those neon uniforms have been overtaken by the Seahawks’ 1990s-era throwbacks that debuted last year as the choice for special or primetime occasions. The Seahawks can only wear the throwbacks twice a season, however, a threshold they’ve already met this year. So if you’re hoping to see Action Green this year – or just want to be prepared for the inherent loudness of the look – keep your eye on Dec. 15 when the Seahawks host the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football (that would be a very green matchup), or Dec. 26 at the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football.

Here’s a bit more info on Sunday’s Week 12 matchup between the Seahawks and Cardinals with the television and radio broadcast details.

Seattle Seahawks (5-5) vs. Arizona Cardinals (6-4)

• When: 1:25 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24

• TV broadcast: FOX (FOX 13 in Seattle)

• TV announcers: Adam Amin (play-by-play), Mark Sanchez (analyst)

• Seahawks Radio broadcast: Seattle Sports 710 AM, KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM

• Seahawks Radio streaming: Seattle Sports app, KIRO Newsradio app, official Seahawks app

• Seahawks Radio announcers: Steve Raible (play-by-play), Dave Wyman (analyst) and Jen Mueller (sideline)

If you are more than 100 miles from Seattle, click here to find the nearest Seahawks Radio Network affiliate. For details on streaming Seahawks Radio Network broadcasts, click here.

Pregame and postgame

• Seahawks Radio Pregame starts at 2 p.m. Thursday

• Seahawks Radio Postgame airs for three hours after the game.

• Pregame/halftime/postgame analysts: Michael Bumpus, Ray Roberts, Bryan Walters, Paul Moyer

