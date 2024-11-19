Close
Seahawks vs. Cardinals: Salute to Service Game at Lumen Field – November 24th

Nov 19, 2024, 2:55 PM | Updated: 3:44 pm

Get ready, 12s! Seahawks football is back at Lumen Field this Sunday, November 24th, as the Seattle Seahawks take on the Arizona Cardinals in an exciting matchup for the annual Salute to Service game. It’s time to bring the noise and show your team spirit as we honor the brave men and women who serve our country.

This highly anticipated game is more than just a football contest—it’s a heartfelt tribute to our military heroes. As part of the NFL’s Salute to Service campaign, the Seahawks will recognize and celebrate those who dedicate their lives to protecting our freedoms. Expect special ceremonies, tributes, and a whole lot of energy as we pack the stadium with our signature 12th Man pride.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of the action! Tickets are available now at seahawks.com/tickets, so grab yours today and get ready to cheer on the Seahawks to victory!

Let’s make Lumen Field rock as we support our team and salute our servicemen and women. See you there, 12s!

